GHP Group to help build new wing of Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Powai

GHP Group, one of the renowned real estate giants who played a vital role in Powai’s transformation, will be helping to build a new wing of Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Powai. This new wing would comprise of approximately 40,000 square feet of area. Founded by the Late Shri Gopal Chandrabhan Sharma, GHP Group is presently spearheaded by Mr. Prashant Sharma. The Group has developed around 30 to 35 thousand lakh square feet in Powai alone and has also developed projects in other parts of Mumbai and Jaipur. Powai’s success story would be incomplete without the noble contribution of the Sharma family.

For the development of this new wing, Kendriya Vidyala, Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Powai, IIT Bombay, GHP Group’s Smt. Durga Devi Sharma Charitable Trust; and Sharma Foundation have signed a MOU to upgrade the infrastructure of KV IIT.

The trustee of Sharma Foundation Mr. Narottam Sharma and the trustee of GHP Group’s Smt. Durga Devi Sharma Charitable Trust Mr. Prashant Sharma are both alumni of KV IIT Powai. Both of them have dedicated this donation to their late grandfather Pandit Chandrabhan Bhuramal Sharma. Pandit Chandrabhan Bhuramal Sharma was a freedom fighter who worked for the upliftment and welfare of the uneducated and underprivileged. He had played a very important role in helping the authorities of IIT Bombay to acquire the land in 1975.

Expressing his views about the partnership, Mr. Prashant Sharma who is also the Secretary of NAREDCO Maharashtra said, “We have an emotional connect with the school and it’s an honour to help the school in some or the other way. The school has always been known as an epitome of developing young talents and future leaders. The construction of this new wing will provide top-class facilities to the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Powai. With the support of the other NAREDCO members, we will keep contributing to the growth and infrastructure of this city in every possible way.”

The MoU signing was held in the presence of several dignitaries such as the Director of IIT Bombay Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Professor Prasanna Mujumdar, Deputy Director, Finance and External Affairs, Professor S.Sudarshan, Deputy Director, Academic and Infrastructural Affairs, Professor Vedagiri Perumal, Associate Dean, Infrastructure Planning & Support-1 and Professor Suhash Joshi, Dean, Alumni, and Corporate Relations. The MoU event included Ms. Saudamini Sharma and Mr. Himanshu Sharma, Trustees of Smt. Durga Devi Sharma Charitable Trust, Mr. Narottam Sharma, and Mr. Chandan Sharma, Trustees of Sharma Foundation. The Principal of KV IIT Powai Ms. Mamta Bhattacharya was also present on the occasion.

With Smt. Durga Devi Sharma Charitable Trust and Sharma Foundation’s generous contribution to upgrade the infrastructure of KV IIT Powai, the school has taken one more step forward in its mission by providing top-class facilities to its students.