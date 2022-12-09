GHY and Curtin University Sign MOU to Jointly Shape the Next Generation of Media & Film Talents in the Region

Singapore, Dec 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding Co., Limited (“GHY”, and together with its subsidiaries and its PRC Affiliated Entities, the “Group”), a leading diversified group in Asia’s media and entertainment industry, is pleased to announce that G.H.Y Culture & Media (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of GHY, has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with a world-renowned education establishment, Curtin University, for an academic collaboration in higher education programs in Asia related to media and film studies.

Under the MOU, both parties have agreed to (i) discuss opportunities for education-industry collaboration and work- integrated learning programs, (ii) explore development of a global major and cross-campus industry-integrated learning programs, (iii) exchange information relating to activities in fields of mutual interest and (iv) provide the students of Curtin with mobility opportunities.

Curtin University is an innovative, global university known for its high-impact research, strong industry partnerships and commitment to preparing students for jobs of the future. Curtin University is one of the top universities worldwide and it has campuses in Western Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai and Mauritius.

Since its establishment, GHY has placed a strong emphasis on identifying, nurturing and promoting talent in the media and film industry across Southeast Asia. While providing access and valuable exposure of its end-to-end production capabilities, GHY has also initiated various tie-ups with industry leaders and education institutions to provide more opportunities for aspiring talents to directly learn from industry professionals and gain practical experience in this niche industry.

In addition, the Group has been expanding its portfolio of entertainment content and products, with diversification into new growth adjacencies such as musicals and its first-ever immersive live action game based on GHY’s “Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty” drama series.

Supported by a robust balance sheet with a net working capital of approximately S$130.1 million as at 30 June 2022, the Group is well-positioned to capture organic and inorganic growth initiatives, to capture the recovery and to bring sustainable long-term returns to shareholders.

Mr. Guo Jingyu, Executive Chairman and Group CEO, said, “New media consumers in Asia are dominated by younger demographics and the method of their media consumption is shifting from the big screen to their mobile phones with various forms of personalisation.

To better prepare and equip students for the future trends in the media and film industry, both GHY and Curtin University share a common vision to provide a structured higher-learning platform so as to develop Asia’s talent pool and technology in the media and film industry to become one of the best in the world.

With GHY’s strong in-house production capabilities and established industry network, there will be more opportunities for industry exchanges and on-the-job training programs for students under this academic collaboration.

For GHY, this is part of our initiatives to have an increasingly regional relationship and impact, strengthening our linkages with Asia through education and technology that are interconnected with our diversified business model within Asia’s media and entertainment industry.”