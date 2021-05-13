GIA India Offers Knowledge Webinar for Members of Kanpur Sarraffa Committee

Kanpur – May 13, 2021 – GIA India organised the Knowledge Webinar ‘Navratna’ for members of the Kanpur Sarraffa Committee, who gained important information about the nine gemstones. To stay informed about GIA India’s upcoming Knowledge Webinars, call +91-22-68493960.

GIA India Instructor Nitu Joshi shared insights about the nine gems that represent the celestial bodies of Indian astrology: Sun (ruby), Moon (pearl), Mercury (emerald), Mars (coral), Jupiter (yellow sapphire or topaz), Venus (diamond), Saturn (blue sapphire) and the rising (zircon or hessonite) and descending (cat’s-eye) nodes of the moon.

“Our members have been a part of the gem and jewellery industry for many years and yet we found GIA India’s Knowledge Webinar on Navratna to be an eye-opener,” said Satyendra Verma, General Secretary, Kanpur Sarraffa Committee. “Many interesting facts were covered in the webinar and our queries were answered adeptly. I am confident, the knowledge gained from the webinar will help us share accurate gemmological information about these nine gemstones with consumers. We are grateful to GIA India and look forward to being a part of many more such enriching webinars.”

“It was nice to see good participation and we are grateful to the Kanpur Sarrafa Committee, said Apoorva Deshingkar, Sr. Director – Sales, GIA India. “Thanks to GIA’s nearly 90 years of gemmological research, members of the gem and jewellery industry have access to a store of knowledge, and this will help them buy and sell with confidence.”

“Navratna has a great significance in the Indian culture and are known to symbolise benefits including good health, wealth, mental strength and wisdom for the wearer,” said Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director of GIA India. “GIA conducts research on various gemmological subjects and we’re glad to share the knowledge of Navratna with the trade. We are grateful to the association for providing GIA India with an opportunity to spread awareness and help build consumer confidence in the gem and jewellery industry.”