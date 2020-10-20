Gift Health, Safety, and Happiness to your loved ones

The festive season is around the corner, and we all celebrate with great zeal with our loved ones. In the form of gifts, we share blessings and happiness with our loved ones.

Amid COVID, most people are working from home, which results in a lack of sleep, lack of comfort, lack of movement in their daily routine. This Diwali gifts that focus on safety, health, and lifestyle can be the perfect option for many. Out of the multitudes of options that are available for you to choose from your money will be best spent on items and gadgets that give you the best return in the context of the present pandemic and what could be better than giving your loved ones a gift that promotes a safe and healthy lifestyle this festive season?

Let’s gift safety, health, and happiness to your near and dear ones through these four tech-savvy products:

1. Airtamer

While there may not be a sure-shot way of ensuring a hundred percent protection during this pandemic, there are ways through which you can ensure maximum protection against airborne viruses for you and your loved ones. Airtamer is one such means through which you can create a security bubble of air around your head. Airtamer, a high-performance rechargeable personal air purifier, is the only personal air purifier to be tested on viruses and has been lab-tested at various internationally recognized and independent laboratories.

These tests have proven the effectiveness of Airtamer against viruses and pollution. It utilizes electrostatic purification to create a 3-foot sphere of cleaner, healthier air around your head and can last you around 150 hours for a single charge. This compact and wearable gadget can be a perfect gift for your loved ones as it adds an extra layer of security and safety when they venture out. The innovative device that can kill 99% of an airborne virus is available on Amazon and can also be ordered in bulk from GlobalKart (www.globalkart.com).

2. Breo

One of the most significant indirect impact of the pandemic on the human body has been on the eyes. Due to the pandemic, people are stuck at home and are venturing out only when necessary. Almost every member of the household is glued to the screen, whether for work, school, or entertainment. This increased screen time has been negatively affecting the eyes of many and will continue to do so as long as we are confined in our homes. But worry not, Breo ISee4 is that perfect gift for your loved ones that can provide the much-needed relief to their eyes.

Breo ISee4 a Wireless Digital Eye Massager with Heat Compression and Assuasive Music is a gadget that is purposefully designed to massage the muscles around the eyes. With three different massaging modes and customized music, it is the most suitable gadget for tired eyes. It is powered by a rechargeable 800mAh Li-ion battery and designed to be compact. To order it for your dear ones just go on Amazon or GlobalKart (www.globalkart.com)

3. Dr Trust Physio Shiatsu Machine Body Massagers

Sitting long hours on chairs and beds while people work has become a habit at large since the pandemic began. At the end of the day, we are left with a sore neck and back as we wrap up the day. Suppose this is the state of your friends and family. In that case, you can gift them Dr. Trust Physio Shiatsu Machine Body Massagers that add heat and intensity to hard-to-reach muscle groups for a relaxing massage that helps reduce tightness and improve flexibility.

Using a bi-directional movement that mimics the feeling of a personal massage from a therapist, the massager helps you find deep REM sleep. You can gift wrap this gadget for your loved ones from Amazon.

4. Fitbit Smartwatch

The pandemic has turned our lives upside down, and it has been hard for everyone to even save some semblance of their fitness routines in this COVID era. Even though we are confined at our homes fitness still is a priority, and due to lack of alternatives, many have turned to walks and exercises in homes. If any person amongst your friends, family, and loved ones has taken up exercising in their homes, the Fitbit smartwatch can be the best gift you can give them. It will help them stay on track and monitor their progress.