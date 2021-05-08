Gift your mother an immersive sound experience with Philips Headphones range this Mother’s Day

New Delhi: With mothers juggling between work from home and work at home, working or spending leisure time in the common areas of the home in most households has become the norm. And while she is on a work call, or is listening to her favourite track while cooking, reading a book and working out, having a seamless and immersive sound experience is the need of the hour.

You too can make your mom feel special and appreciate her contribution, this Mother’s Day, with a smart gift from Philips headphones range. Be it an over the head headphone, neckband or TWS, these headphones are sleek, stylish & durable. The latest TWS headphones come with a long battery life, are easy to pocket, and fit snugly in the ears to listen to music or answer calls on the go.

Visit e-sites of Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma Retail and other leading retail e-sites for special deals on the Philips Headphones range.

TWS:

Philips SHB2515 TWS Headphones: Bringing one total freedom for powerful sound experience and rock-solid connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0 latest technology, SHB2515 comes with 3350 mAh battery and 70+ hour playtime packed in a compact charging case. The case can also be used as a power bank for a mobile device, these earphones are designed for everyone for whom music is a lifestyle.

MRP: INR 8,999

Offer price: INR 3,999

Philips TAT4205BK TWS Headphones is for consumers who are looking for compact true wireless earbuds. It comes with 20 hours of total play time and an IPX5-rated splash-proof design. For consumers on the go, the earbuds feature touch controls on both the earbuds to easily manage calls, music or the device’s voice assistant.

MRP: INR 6,999

Offer price: INR 3,399

Philips TAT1235 TWS Headphones: The TAT1235 in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and great sound. With a small earphone design that fits securely, they are designed for a snug fit. The touch control for music and calls, along with splash and sweat resistant make provides for a comfortable experience and lets you run freely. The headphones comes with a play time of up to 18 hours and are also equipped with built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio. They support smart pairing which connects bluetooth devices automatically with ease.

MRP: INR 5,999

Offer price: INR 2,990

Philips TAUT102BK TWS Headphones: The TAUT102BK TWS earbuds comes with a sleek and compact design, offering an immersive sound experience with up to 12 hours play time. The earbuds are equipped with Mono mode which helps in keeping one ear free. These earbuds also include features such as smart Bluetooth pairing, echo cancellation for clear voice and efficient 6 mm speaker driver which delivers precise sound and powerful bass.

MRP: INR 5,990

Offer price: INR 2,290

Philips TAT1225 TWS Headphones offers playback of up to 18 hours for longer duration calls and also a complete package for listening to your favourite music while working out. It is equipped with built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio. It also includes IPX4, Voice assistant, Echo cancellation for an immersive experience.

MRP: INR 4,999

Offer price: INR 2,250

Girl-onlyPhilips TAT1215BK TWS Headphones is the first thing to consider while looking for a pair of wireless headphones with the battery performance. Philips promises up to 18 hours of music playback, including two charges from the charging case. It ensures a combination of “crystal clear sound” and “punchy bass”, with passive noise isolation that helps for better quality calls. These earbuds come with ISSPPX4 so they won’t be affected by sweat or water splashes. With a 6 mm drivers the sound offered is clear, and the Bluetooth connection seamless with version 5.1.

MRP: INR 4,999

Offer price: INR 1,990

Neckbands:

Philips TAPN505BK ANC Neckband: If consumers are looking for a light weight neckband with smart functionality then TAPN505BK is the right fit. It offers 14-hour play time and comes with Active noise cancellation feature for no distractions. The rapid charge option offers 2 hours of play time with charge of 5 minutes. The neckband is known for its comfort and convenience.

MRP: INR 11,990

Offer price: INR 7,490

Philips TAPN402BK in-Ear Neckband

Don’t miss a beat. These water-resistant wireless earbuds boast a slim neckband for convenient use. Earbuds in or earbuds out, you will know where they are. Vibration Mode alerts you when there is a call, and you get 14 hours play time. The neckband comes with IPX4 Splash-Proof design for musical journeys in the rain.

MRP: INR 7,999

Offer price: INR 4,490

Philips TAN2215BK Neckband is a flexible neckband and comes with IPX4-rated splash-proof design, with 11 hours of playtime and dynamic bass. Listeners can now enjoy the quality of sound in its truest sense with passive noise isolation for better sound at lower volume. It also sports magnetic ear tips which keep them in place when not in use, and the slender, flexible and lightweight neckband ensures durability and comfort.

MRP: INR 3,999

Offer price: INR 1,990

Philips TAE1205 Bluetooth Neckband

Keep your music close. These splash- and sweat-resistant wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit, and up to 7 hours play time. When you need more, a quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing another 1.5 hours

MRP: INR 3,799

Offer price: INR 1,890

Headphones:

Philips TAPH805BK ANC Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: TAPH805BK comes with active noise cancellation function which can be changed to ambient mode to match your situation. With playtime of 30 hours along with quick charge option, these headphones are a complete package. The quick charge of 15 minutes offers 6 hours play. From focus playlist to an important call, it is also equipped with Google assistant to manage your next move. It also includes built-in mic and echo cancellation.

MRP: INR 13,990

Offer price: INR 8,990

Philips TASH402BK Bluetooth on-Ear Sports Headphones, a sweat resistant over-ear sports wireless headphone is the perfect fit for their daily fitness routine. It is equipped with cooling ear-cup cushions which keeps the user focused while training hard. It offers 20 hours play time and includes IPX4 splash and sweat resistant. It provides a detailed sound with good bass and great passive noise isolation.

MRP: INR 8,990

Offer price: INR 4,490

Philips TAH4205 On-Ear Headphones

Rock your sounds with bigger bass. These wireless on-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button, so you can pump it up whenever you like. You get up to 29 hours play time and quick charging. They are easy to store and carry around with a compact flat folding design.

MRP: INR 4,999

Offer price: INR 2,999