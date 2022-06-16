Gift Your Skin the Goodnesss of Ayurveda that it Deserves

June, 2022, National – It might be difficult to figure out what our skin actually wants as it goes through so many things like weather change, pollution and what not. Don’t worry; The Tribe Concepts, the premier Ayurvedic beauty and personal care brand, is the one-stop destination for all your self-care essentials. With personal wellness being on top of the resolutions list, The Tribe Concepts has you covered.

The Tribe Concepts is deeply rooted in organic Indian ingredients and tapping into their benefits using Ayurvedic teachings. Each product is made with the utmost attention to detail and with the goal to preserve its natural essence and value. Incorporating these holistic and meaningful products into your selfcare regimen is a great way to give your skin what it deserves.

90 Days Miracle Oil

Haircare is often an area of concern this time of the year. The Tribe Concept’s 90 Day Miracle Oil is the key to this. With the goodness of ingredients such as extra virgin olive oil, fenugreek, organic soap berries and more, this product is designed to boost hair volume and texture, make it stronger from the roots, prevent breakage, add an extra layer of protein to the hair and even remove mild dandruff. An array of benefits without an abundance of chemicals, The Tribe Concepts is unlike any other.

24K Kumkumadi Thailam

To conquer the goal of getting a radiant skin, get your hands on The Tribe Concept’s 24K Kumkumadi Thailam. This face oil blend is made for a golden complexion. It’s created using an ayurvedic recipe for skin brightening, anti-aging, healthy-even-toned radiant glowing skin. It’s an excellent treatment for brightening, anti-pigmentation and for a flawless even toned complexion. It is an anti-aging skin repair oil penetrating into deeper layers of skin.

Face Brightening Daily Cleanser

This hassle-free and power-packed cleanser is available on www.thetribeconcepts.com for Rs. 549/-. It offers the goodness of multiple products and is an absolute value for money. The best part – this cleanser is versatile in more ways than one. You can use it whenever you want and however, you want. It is made for all skin types and isn’t restricted by any gender boundaries. The Tribe Concept’s Face Brightening Daily Cleanser is for everyone. While you go and conquer your daily goals, this cleanser looks after your skin for you.

Ubtan Body Cleanser

It’s time to toss out your soap in favour of this all-natural “Ubtan Body Cleanser.” It will leave your skin glowing from the very first usage, thanks to the benefits of 11 organic components. If you want to make your skin bright, radiant and glowing, this product should be your go to product. It helps in get rid of open pores, back acne and pigmentation as well.