Gifting guides for couples for this Wedding season.

As the winter wedding season is around the corner, you must be looking for that perfect gifting option for your loved ones who are going to tie the knot soon.

Well, nothing to worry about because we have got your back. Here are some handpicked options to choose from IGP.com – India’s largest gifting portal:

1. Kitchen Containers With Dispensers (Set of 3)

Serve, spread and pour your breakfast accompaniments with style and a touch of class. This set of 3 glass containers comes with attached BPA-free plastic dispensers. They are fashioned into a honey dipper for honey, a spoon for ketchup/sauce, and a brush for butter.

2. Reversible Designer Floral Printed Double Bedcover & Quilt

Here’s this beautiful cotton bedcover set for your loved ones. The reversible bedcover which can also be used as a quilt and two pillow covers has a captivating floral block print. The organic cotton filling bedcover is machine washable.

3. Box Of Love Personalized Wedding Gift

This decorative red box comes with delicious dragees, truffles, and chocolates along with 8 heart-shaped t-lights, a card, and a caricature stand. Personalize the card with their names and the caricature with their faces.

4. Personalized Rose Quartz Gemstone Tree For Peace – 500 Chips

It is said that Rose Quartz is the best stone to inspire compassion as it boosts feelings of peace and calm and unconditional love. This tree of life is made from 500 polished chips/leaves and infuses a gentle and loving energy in Taurians. Personalize the natural gemstone base with a name. This is one of the perfect picks for newlyweds.

5. Leaves Design Wooden Name Plate

Your name is a mark of your identity. Mark your house with your identity with this beautiful wooden nameplate. Its elegant & simple leaves print with your Name & Address offers a unique & personalized wall decor. Serves as an ideal gifting option for couples moving into their first home.