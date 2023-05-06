Gifting Ideas for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner (14th May 2023) and it will be the perfect occasion to surprise your mothers by gifting them some meaningful gifts. To showcase the unparalleled bond of love between children and mothers, it is the best day to express that you care for your mother. Listed below are some innovative & stylish consumer-technology products/ smart wearable and hearable products by URBAN (a premium smart wearable brand), Inbase (an innovative smartphone accessories manufacturer), Amazfit (a leading global smart wearables technology brand owned by Zepp Health) and Cellecor (a fast-growing mobile accessories brand in India).

URBAN

1.URBAN Pro M Smartwatch

With 1.91” 2D Curved HD Display, Dynamic Rotating Crown, 550 NITS brightness, 3D curved edges, and an upscale metallic frame that radiates refinement and grace, recently launched URBAN Pro M smartwatch is the perfect present for mothers this year. It is equipped with Bluetooth calling, an AI voice assistant, 24/7 health tracking, & 107 Sports modes and is available on both offline and online platforms such as Amazon & Flipkart, at an incredible inaugural price of INR 1,999/-.

2.URBAN Fit Z Smartwatch

With advanced features such as Ultra HD fluid AMOLED Always On display, Bluetooth calling with speaker & mic, Inbuilt storage & wireless earphones connectivity along with dual sensors and realtek chipset for 24×7 continuous health & fitness tracking, up to 10 days of battery backup, and a military-grade premium Aluminum finish, this smartwatch is specifically crafted to cater to the dynamic needs of modern individuals. URBAN Fit Z is available at all leading offline retail outlets, and online portals like Amazon, Flipkart & official website at an introductory price of Rs 5,999. This is one of the best gifts to give to your loved ones as it will keep them connected, healthy, and active by seamlessly integrating into their fast-paced lifestyle.

Amazfit

1.Amazfit GTR Mini Smartwatch

This powerful, slim and stylish smartwatch is designed to cater to the needs of individuals who value both functionality and fashion. With its sparkling stainless-steel frame, 120+ sports modes, 24/7 Heart rate, SPO2 and advanced health monitoring features, the Amazfit GTR Mini promises to be a game-changer in the wearable technology industry. The watch comes at an attractive price of INR 10,999/- and is equipped with 5 satellite positioning systems and boasts a battery life of up to 14 days, making it a reliable companion for people on the go.

2. Amazfit Pop 2 Smartwatch

If you’re looking for a great gift for Mother’s Day, consider the Amazfit Pop 2 smartwatch! It has a beautiful 1.78 inch HD AMOLED 2.5D curved display that can show the time all the time, and there are over 150 customizable watch faces to choose from. Plus, it comes with a heart rate monitor and SPO2 sensor, so your mom can track her health and fitness. The watch also has a built-in microphone and speaker, so she can take calls right from her wrist! This is available at a price tag of Rs 3,499 on all the leading e-comm platforms.

Inbase

Inbase Boom Lite Speaker

Inbase Boom Lite speaker is ergonomically designed and engineered for greater clarity, sound and offers big beats on the go. Long-lasting battery and playtime up to 4 hours on a single charge make it stand out from the rest. It has a Unique TWS function that enables users to connect to an additional speaker to make the sound Stereo. The workmanship of this speaker has twice the impact with multiple connectivity modes such as Bluetooth v4.2, FM & SD card slot. The body is constructed of durable materials, which offers all-around withstanding protection. Inbase Boom lite speakers are perfect for any indoor and outdoor activities.

2. Inbase Buds Mini Lite TWS

Inbase Buds Mini Lite Wireless Earbuds are built with advance Bluetooth technology version 5.1v and a transmission range of up to 10 meters. Once it gets charged you can enjoy it by listening to nonstop music for 5 hours without any disturbance or distraction. It comes with Voice assistance, and playtime of up to 40 hrs with a charging case & it has up to 300 hours of standby. It is Water resistant, and has Hi-fi stereo sound, with one-step pairing & answering or rejecting the calls with just a tap. The smart touch function can be used to play or pause or change the tracks. Enjoy your happy moments with your close ones, family, or relatives by individually using earbuds for listening and musing at the same time.

3. Inbase Club 4-in-1 Powerbank

Inbase – Club presents to you the 10000mAh power bank i.e four times more efficient than a conventional power bank. Also, it allows you to travel wire-free with 4 in 1 in-built cable that allows to charge multiple devices simultaneously at a maximum speed of 2.4 amps. The intelligent LED Display helps track your input &output status. This powerful product consists of Smart IC protection that helps you avoid over-charging, discharging/even short circuits that may shorten the life &cause irreparable damage to your most prized possession.

Cellecor

4. CB07 BROPODS Truly Wireless Earbuds

Engineered to provide a superior audio experience, the CB07 BROPODS is the perfect choice for music enthusiasts at a reasonable price. Featuring the latest Bluetooth technology, touch controls, and 10mm sound drivers, these earbuds deliver exceptional sound quality. With an impressive 25-hour battery life, users can enjoy uninterrupted listening for an extended period of time. In addition to its impressive features, the CB07 BROPODS also boasts a unique and eye-catching transparent case design. The CB07 BROPODS is priced at INR 1299/-, making it accessible to everyone who values great sound and style. They are available at all leading offline retail outlets and on major online platforms, like Flipkart and Amazon.