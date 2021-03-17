GiftWaley.com, a Niche Educational Toy Gifts Website Announces Global Shipping

Following its brand mantra to deliver smiles with gifts to all and to help parents develop important life skills in their child from an early age, GiftWaley.com brings global shipping and easy multi-currency checkout on its website.

Bengaluru, India ; With the limitation continuing due to COVID for primary education of toddlers & pre-schoolers across the globe and a growing need for home solutions for kids for continued learning, GiftWaley.com, a store into play learning toys, wooden educational toys, and Montessori toys have launched international shipping to home deliver thousands of safe & child-friendly educational toys across the globe.

Away from tech-based solutions and e-learning options on screens, GiftWaley.com promotes screen-free learning through its product offerings. Parents looking for screen-free learning options for their child will find GiftWaley a great website to look at and now with the global shipping feature, this store is wide open to parents all over the world.

“We were seeing a lot of international traffic on our online store, majorly from countries like the US and the Middle East, but as we were not shipping outside India, users were unable to order and smooth checkout options were a limitation. Addressing the need of International customers with their interest to order from our niche toy website, we now have launched global shipping with very easy checkout in preferred country currency option. We look forward to serving parents from all over the world and help them in their parenting journey through our product range.” -Rakesh Kumar, Co-founder, GiftWaley.com