GIIS Pune hosts the First-Ever Virtual Culinary Competition for Fathers and Children

Pune, 25th November 2021: Global Indian International School Pune (Hadapsar) campus recently hosted a father-child culinary competition – a unique online event for Early Childhood students based on the ‘Unity in Diversity’ theme – which allowed them to demonstrate their culinary skills. As many as 108 parents participated in the contest which showcased the diverse Indian cuisine from Maharashtrian Modak to Banarasi Bhel.

The first-of-its-kind virtual culinary competition was part of the 20th anniversary year countdown celebrations of the school’s umbrella foundation. The competition had an array of entries but the winning dishes such as Goan-style Salad, paan-flavoured coconut ladoo, Nuts Banana bites, sprouts’ salad boat, Banarasi Bhel with Dates milk-shake, and several others.

Kindergarten students were excited to pair-up with their fathers, as they showcased the food prepared by them. The culinary range stretched from spicy food of southern India to savoury sweets of West Bengal, from typical saag roti of Punjab to Bhelpuri of Maharashtra, each and every presentation spoke volumes about India’s diverse food platters.

The aim was to educate students about the diversity in Indian culture. Cuisines differ across India’s diverse regions as a result of variations in local culture, geographical locations. GIIS is an amalgamation of mini-India with students across geographies.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Rajiv Bansal, Director-Operations, GIobal Indian International School (GIIS), India said, “Through this competition, GIISians tried to share just a glimpse of what India has to offer in terms of its culinary art. Parents of GIIS Hadapsar have always been at the forefront of activities organized by the school and have played a vital role in helping us reach where we are now.”

He reiterated that GIIS’s award-winning Global Montessori Plus (GMP) programme helps young students to reach their full social, emotional, and intellectual potential. “By infusing the fundamentals of formal learning with the latest innovative learning tools, our teaching methodology offers abundant growth and development opportunities for our students,” Mr Bansal said.

The virtual culinary competition was another initiative by the school that plans to foster skills in students that make them stand apart from the crowd. In near future, GIIS Pune plans to organize a series of events and activities like staff-sports challenge and virtual sports challenge for parents as part of the year-long celebrations for the 20th anniversary year.

Activities have been planned across all the GIIS Campuses to commemorate this milestone.

Winner of over 300 international awards, Global Indian International School (GIIS) is part of a global network of premier international schools under GSF. GIIS operates in 7 countries, with 18 campuses in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam, and India. Founded in 2002 in Singapore, GIIS offers a range of International and Indian curricula for Kindergarten to Grade 12 students. These include the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), Cambridge IGCSE, IB Primary Years Programme, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Global Montessori Plus programme.

GIIS’ mission is to nurture young minds into global leaders and innovators of tomorrow through a skills-based approach to education which believes in academic and extracurricular excellence. This approach, called the 9 GEMS methodology, balances excellence in academics with sports, performing arts, entrepreneurship and character development. GIIS is a member of the Global Schools Foundation (GSF) which has just commenced its 20th anniversary year. It has been recognised worldwide for high standards of governance and established academic criteria.

