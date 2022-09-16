Gillco Group celebrates National Engineer’s Day

On the occasion of National Engineers Day, Gillco Group felicitated their team of engineers by organizing a get together at their head office. The celebration was attended by all the team members along with the board of directors.

Mr. Tejpreet Singh Gill, MD, Gillco Group, gave a welcome address to the team engineers followed by delivering a special note on the importance of engineers for the development of the nation. The programme was taken forward with a cake cutting ceremony along with appetizing snacks for everyone.

Speaking about the National Engineer’s Day, Tejpreet Singh Gill, MD, Gillco Group, said, “The day is observed to celebrate and recognize the contribution of engineers in our society. We are glad that in Gillco Group we have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing towards achieving good heights for the past 2 decades. From the world of technology to constructions and instrumentation, engineers are of different kinds and they have contributed immensely to the world today. We heartily appreciate the work done by all of them. We also extend our best wishes to our country’s young engineers and hope that they lead the nation towards greatness.”