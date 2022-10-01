Gillco Group celebrates Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Ji Diwas

Gillco International School in Kharar organised a cultural event in memory of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Ji. The Gillconians got an opportunity to participate in a cultural event organised by Municipal Corporation, where they presented a patriotic medley to pay tribute to the brave soul. The event was sponsored by Gillco Group, taking yet another initiative to contribute their bit to society.

“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.” To celebrate the spirit and resonance of these marvellous words by Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Ji, Gillco International School celebrates the birth anniversary with full enthusiasm and respect by MC Kharar. They received a memento as a token of appreciation for their performance. This was followed by a warm and heart-touching celebration at school where all the staff members bowed their heads in reverence and remembered the prodigious thoughts of the legend.

MS. Ruchi Sharma, Principal, Gillco International School, congratulated the students and added that Bhagat Singh’s personality attracted youth as an ideal leader and a hero. He had envisioned a post-independence society sans any difference and discrimination, where every citizen has an equal opportunity to grow. She commented that it is the need of the hour to make the youth aware of his sacrifices and his vision and encourage them to extract the ideals from his life and lead an honest and respectful life ahead.