Gillco Group organises Shri Sukhmani Path at Gillco International school and Langar at its head office on Gurupurab

One of the leading developers of Punjab Gillco Group organized special events on November 7, 2022, to commemorate the occasion of Gurupurab.

‘Shri Sukhmani Path’ was organized at Gillco International School for children, staff, and office staff from 9:30 am onwards to teach about the spiritual and pious teachings of a celebrated Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which was followed by langar at Gillco head office.

The atmosphere was replete with spiritually epiphanic moments, and everyone present there listened to the Path with all ears. ‘Khada Prasad’ was also given to all after the completion of the Path. Through the school’s efforts, the students learned the importance of attending Paths and energizing them divinely invoking energy.

Gillco Group, at its head office in Kharar, also organized a langar which was open all for all. A number of worshippers gathered to have the offerings of langar to earn the blessings of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The employees also participated in the langar activity and distributed prasad to many people. The whole exercise was done to espouse the values of the ‘art of giving and engaging in community service.