Gillco Group puts up a colourful themed Karva Chauth celebration ”

Punjab-based realty major Gillco Group organized a colorful themed Karva Chauth celebration for their employees. The event saw humongous participation from all female employees. It was a special celebratory event held for all the women who were fast for the longevity of their husbands.

As many as 15 women participated in the event. They came to the event dressed in various versions of sarees, lehengas, Kurtis, and salwar suits. They had beautiful mehndi on their hands and flaunted them with equal enthusiasm on Photo Booths and mirror selfies.

The entire event was laden with the cultural and aesthetic beauty of the Karva Chauth festival. Women also expressed their happiness to be working and keeping fast at the same time, thanks to the understanding nature of the administration. They had proper arrangements like music, dances, airy spaces, and seating capacities for women.

Mr. Tejpreet Singh Gill, MD, Gillco Group, said, “Karva Chauth is a celebration of woman power and dedication. We were happy to organize a special event for our women workforce on this day. It was amazing to see women bond, dance, sing, and have a wonderful time. It was also an effort from our side to salute the passion of women who observe the fast of Karva Chauth and multi-task at the same time. It proves that they are symbols of honor, integrity, and commitment in our society.”