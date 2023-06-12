Ginni Filaments Ltd., the Leader sets a milestone with the first-ever 99.9% ‘paaniwipes’ for babies, manufactured in India

New Delhi, June 12, 2023: Ginni Filaments Ltd has launched ultra-pure water wipes, a first-of-its-kind in India, in the baby care segment. The pioneering product, containing 99.9% water, is the most pure and gentle wipe with minimal ingredients, developed understanding the unique properties of baby and infant skin.

Marketed and registered as ‘paaniwipes’ under the brand name ‘Adore Baby’, these high-water content wipes gently cleanse babies’ skin, providing a soothing and refreshing experience for babies including infants during clean-up sessions. These wipes are made up of incredibly soft, skin-friendly, and breathable nonwoven spunlace fabric, which protects babies’ silky-smooth skin from rashes and redness. Additionally, the wipes contain aloe vera, which helps to hydrate the skin and reduce inflammation.

With no added alcohol, parabens, chlorine, SLS, SLES, sulfates, or fragrances, these wet wipes are among the gentlest available in the market. Meticulously manufactured and adhering to the highest safety standards, the product has undergone dermatological testing and is FDA approved.

Commenting on the product, Yash Jaipuria, the Chief Executive of Ginni Filaments Ltd. said, “The gentle skin of babies is prone to irritation and inflammation from the chemicals used in normal wet wipes. Keeping their distinct needs in mind, we have carefully created this product that is high in water content and is loaded with the benefits of aloe vera. This is the first type of wet wipe manufactured in India that contains 99.9% water and is free from any kind of chemicals and artificial fragrance. Going forward, we plan to produce more such products for our other partners.”

Ginni Filaments has started producing this pioneering product for Rondeyvoo Eurasia, under the brand name ‘Adore Baby Wipes’. They are the purest wet wipes on the planet for the purest souls.