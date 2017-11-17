Gionee launches M7 Power

Bolstering its product portfolio in the Indian market, Gionee India –one of the leading handset manufacturer in the country, unveiled its latest mobile marvel Gionee M7 POWER in India today. Bringing its brand ethos to life i.e. of launching products that are as unique as the people who use them, Gionee India is all set to launch its first handset that offers FullView Display and the exclusive 3D photo feature. These unique features will enable users to explore a whole new side to the world of visual experience and photography. With the launch of M7 POWER, Gionee further solidifies its positioning in the Indian market after securing a loyal customer base of 1.25 crore Indians.

M7 POWER distinguishes itself with the next-generation full-view display, long-lasting battery and super performance.Equipped with a built-in 5000mAh high-quality Battery powered by the intelligent management system, the phone possesses a 4GB RAM and a 64GB ROM to offer an upgraded user experience, assisting with multi-task without latency.

This predominantly consumer friendly and durable device will be competitively priced at INR 16,999 and will be available in three striking colour options, i.e. Blue, Gold and Black across all retail stores in India starting November 25th, 2017.



The device can be pre-booked on Amazon starting November 17th to November 24th, 2017.Customers who pre-book the device would avail exclusive offers that would entail a 6 months warranty for free one-time screen replacement, extra INR 3000 off on exchange and 10GB extra data from Jio for 10 months on recharge of INR 309 and above. Additionally, there will be no cost EMI on credit cards starting INR 1417 per month.

Commenting on the launch, David Chang, Global Sales Director, Gionee India stated, “We have grown exponentially as a brand in the country over the last five years. India is on the cusp of smartphone revolution with new user base multiplying by manifolds and existing users graduating to newer and smarter devices. Betting big on this wave, Gionee has strategically decided to tap into its power to create smart products which are loaded with exclusive features, especially customized and localized for our growing consumer base in India. M7 Power is another intuitive product which in the true sense is a device that promises to empower its users with superior quality and seamless experience with many firsts to its credit from the 3D photo concept to a full view infinity display. Thus, reinforcing our ambition to be featured among the top 5 brands in 2018!”

Gionee M7 POWERis fortifiedwithFull View Displaycomplemented with Gorilla Glass 3 on the front side, which makes it clean and chic. With an 85% of higher screen-to-body ratio, M7 power slider

field of vision offers a stunning visual experience while watching videos, playing games, reading and using the split-screen function.

In addition to its FullView display, M7 Power is a savvy choice; given the “ultra-long battery life” that is the DNA of the M Series, which helps ensure worry-free all-day use. M7 Power’s slim body houses a

5,000mAh high-quality Li-poly battery that offers a high-power density of 680 Wh/L. Gionee’s exclusive intelligent power management system efficiently controls power consumption. The extremely long battery life enables users to enjoy the best moments in life or at work to the fullest without worrying about “low battery”.

M7 Power’s Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Octa-core Processor offers a basic frequency of up to 1.4GHz. The 4GB RAM ensures smooth and glitch-free operations whether for gaming or mobile office applications, enabling users to perform multitasks with ease. All this enables M7 Power to be extremely practical and stand out among competitor products in the same price range.

M7 Power also excels in photo taking, equipped with a 13MP rear F2.0 camera and 8MP front camera, allowing it to quickly record user moments even under poor lighting conditions. Take selfies through the front camera with advanced software algorithms. M7 Power will automatically blur the background, making the selfie look more beautiful.

The 3D photo feature of the M7 power stands out as one of the key highlights. The user needs to go around an object to form a three-dimensional dynamic picture, the post which a live photo can show the object with multiple angles for deeper details. Turn the phone or slide screen to enjoy the 3D picture -stroll around like you are in the middle of the scene. A brand new and fun experience for everyone.

M7 Power’s design beauty extends beyond its FullView display. The body of M7 Power is designed as an entire piece, available in three colours: Gold, Blue, and Black. A laser-engraving technique distinguishes the stamped aluminium body of the gold M7 Power, and laser drilling delivers a high-tech look on the black and blue M7 Power. These processes allow the metal body to have a diamond-like lustre too, showing different shades under different lights and at different angles.

Furthermore, as security remains the top priority for Gionee, M7 Power offers Private Space 2.0, fingerprint security and app lock to fully protect user security. Multi-function fingerprint identification can quickly unlock the phone in a safe and easy way. When taking a selfie, you can start the shutter with a simple touch, making the whole process more convenient. More functions are added on the fingerprint sensor; besides camera shutter, you can turn on Torch, Recorder or Camera in shortcut while screen is off or locked

Embedded with Amigo 5.0, the M7 POWERhas a WhatsApp clone feature that enables users to create three WhatsApp accounts, allowing them to differentiate their personal and professional life.

The device allows a user to split screen, making it possible to juggle different activities on one screen at one time. Rooted with Intelligent eye protection, the device has a blue light filtering which protects the user’s eyes and reduces fatigue, making a long time user of the phone more comfortable.

Extending more power in the hands of the consumers Gionee India has also joined hands with PayTmand Jioto announce an exciting offer with this launch. Every purchase of Gionee M7 POWER will come with 2 PayTM Cashback Voucher Codes entitling customers with INR 250 cash back on a base buy of

INR 350 from PayTM Mall.New or existing Jio Customers who purchase M7 POWER will get 10 GB data each month for a period of 10 months on any data recharge of INR 309 and above.