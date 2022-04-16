Gita is not a Noun, It is a Thought, It’s all about Actions and Pure Philosophy – Justice Dipak Misra Hon’ble Former CJI

Gita is not a Noun, It is a Thought, It’s all about Actions and Pure Philosophy said Justice Dipak Misra Hon’ble Former Chief Justice of India while interacting with PHDCCI members today. Virtually.

Justice Dipak Misra, Hon’ble Former Chief Justice of India started his interaction with an example of Karma and Bhagya, he said, if you don’t try you don’t succeed. Go on working, show your actions. Gita is a fundamental idea of man who is born out of the pleasure of creative intelligence. Gita contains many meaningful lessons and teachings about collective good, karmyoga, non-attachment and many more. For the business world , conceptual and non-attachment is very important. It consistently gives strength and courage to hold the vision. He also mentioned some physiological benefits of Gita which help us to maintain an equilibrium of mind. Gita teaches us concentration, dedication, devotion and most important focus for living a meaningful life. The most important aspect of Gita is to teach how to attain calmness, a crucial element for mankind. He concluded the session with quote of Mahatma Gandhi- “When doubts haunt me, when disappointments stare me in the face, and I see not one ray of hope on the horizon, I turn to the Bhagavad-Gita and find a verse to comfort me; and I immediately begin to smile in the midst of overwhelming sorrow. Those who meditate on the Gita will derive fresh joy and new meanings from it every day.

MR. Pradeep Multani President, PHDCCI, mentioned that the basic mission of the chamber is to meet the common demands and needs of its members, to facilitate their professional activities, to ensure the development of their profession in accordance with the general interests, and to ensure representation of their issues to the government, while also providing a network for new markets. Simultaneously the chamber also organises interesting Interactions with renowned Public Figures & Government officials for its Members, Non Members, and Potential Members & Special Guests from the Rotary & Donors of its CSR arms. Such Programmes result in facilitating interactions amongst the members- current & potential among themselves.

Mr. Suman Jyoti Khaitan, Former President of PHDCCI, proposed the hearty vote of thanks to the Hon’ble Justice Dipak Misra and said that the concepts of the Bhagwat Gita will go a long way in mediation, conciliation and arbitration of the conflicts arising out of the present business environment. He also mentioned that we encounter myriads of problems in our day-to-day life. We daily get work pressure, stress, tension etc. in our life. Now if we can find some way in which we can de-stress ourselves & find peace of mind within us then how good it would be. The great philosophy of Bhagwat Gita not only tells us about the Yoga technique which can make our body stress free but also gives us many teachings by which we can calm our mind. Other than that it tells us about the mystery of Life & Death. It also tells us about the origin of this universe & life on other planets.

Mr. Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary-General, PHDCCI, moderated the session.

