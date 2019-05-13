Gits celebrates the #TasteOfMotherhood

Gits Food, founded in 1963 as the pioneer in convenience food in India, ahead of Mother’s Day has launched a new video, perfectly capturingthe warmthof a mother’s love and the magic in her handmade food.

The digital filmnarrates the story of a childin an orphanage, and how he seeksmotherly warmth in his daily routine. From the time he is woken up to the warden’s call to getting ready for school–it encapsulates his conversations with God about missing a mother’s love in his life and wonders how the food made by her would taste.

Commenting on the new video, Mr. Sahil Gilani, Director – Sales & Marketing, GITS Food said, “Being a family-run business, we understand the significance of ‘maakehathokakhana’. Unfortunately, there are kids who do not get to cherish this joy. This Mother’s Day, we hope to encourage people to spread the love to the orphans in whatever small way they can.”

The Gits team will be serving their food across various orphanages this weekend to celebrate mother’s day and spread the joy of #TasteOfMotherHood