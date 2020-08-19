Give comfort to your feet with the launch of Sparx new collection – Active series

Sparx is a popular sports shoe brand, which offers a range of stylish sports shoes, sandal & slippers. Sparx steps up the style quotient & contemporary look of aspiring young Indians. It has become the most trusted Sports footwear brand for Indian youth.

The active series of Sparx combines technology with style, it focusses on enhanced comfort for feet to match your active lifestyle. The Sandals comes with waterproof memory foam, Air Tube soles, Shock absorbing outsoles, extremely lightweight yet sturdy at the same time. The sandals are designed to match the international trends to boost up your style quotient!

Sparx has always believed in understanding its customers and make footwear that caters to their ever-evolving needs and wants.

With a range of shoes right from the ones suitable for intense training, to Active running, or to a power walk or the latest Athleisure kinds and Sporty sandals to keep up with your active lifestyle, the brand ensures to match and provide for your every need.

Keeping up with international trends, Sparx constantly innovates its products from memory insoles, Air tube soles, anti-skid outsoles, Stroble technology and engineered products designed for comfort and protection of your feet and legs.

Great value for money, Sparx footwear is now known for durability, quality and ultra-comfort and of course, they upgrade your style quotient to definitely ADD SPARX TO YOUR LIFE!!

Check out for SS-553, SS-543, SS-525, SS-520 from the 2020 Active series range, available at leading footwear stores and online at www.shopatrelaxo.com! in the price range of Rs. 599 to Rs. 1499