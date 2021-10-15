Give your home a quirky twist with Kalapentry’s first ever furniture exhibit

What if we told you that you can add to your collection a series of furniture that have been refurbished, upcycled and cost effective. Kalapentry in association with Mauji Cafe and Event Chronicle is exhibiting their own furniture line that has been revamped- making it a more environment friendly, sustainable and ecological option. Other home grown businesses are also invited to be a part of this furniture exhibit where they will also be showcasing their own furniture and decor line.

That’s not it, after the successful completion of of the biggest and Pune’s first ever garage sale, Kalapentry is coming with the second edition of the Garage Sale- wherein you can drop of your old and used less items like electronics, home Appliances, home Decor, furniture, art, books and get a good deal out of it. You can leave your commodities 1-7 days in advance and collect it 2-3 later days after the event, if not sold.

A brilliant way to collect recycled yet interesting, unique and economical items. Enjoy your weekend with family and friends at Mauji while you get to be a part of a one of a kind exhibition.

Entry Fee- Free of Cost

When- 16th & 17th October

Address- Mauji Spaces, 11, Sahajeevan Society ICS Colony, Bhoslenagar, Ashok Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411007.

Timings- 11 AM to 6 PM

Email id- kalapentry@gmail.com

Phone Number- 9011034258