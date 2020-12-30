Give your house an elegant touch with Window Magic’s Conservatory

Nothing can surpass the beautiful innovation and charm of a classic Conservatory. With their elegant lines and exquisite detail, these structures are the ultimate extension between living space and the beautiful natural environment. Window Magic, one of the leading brands in windows and doors has come up with the Victorian Conservatories which offers a truly beautiful space to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

Contemporary conservatories use a number of technologies to ensure glass is as energy efficient as possible & lets in the maximum light possible while maintaining a steady temperature throughout summer and winter.

Window Magic understands that every home is different and, as such, it is of paramount importance that Conservatory is tailor made to suit the living space. While designing a Conservatory, they consider all of the factors that are important to you. From the size, shape and style of your Conservatory, to external factors unique to your home, such as the quality of the soil, local weather conditions and the number of trees in the surrounding area. If you intend to use the extra space for work, relaxation, entertaining guests or family time, our expert consultants are available to discuss the options and recommend you best conservatory designs based on unique taste and requirements.

Their conservatories withstand even in the most brutal outdoor environments while retaining an unmatched level of craftsmanship, detail and beauty.