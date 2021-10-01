GiveIndia enables millions to donate during DaanUtsav in partnership with Flipkart, ICICI Bank and PhonePe

India, October 1, 2021: GiveIndia, India’s largest and most trusted giving platform, today announced a partnership with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, and digital payments provider PhonePe to enable millions of customers across the country to seamlessly donate during DaanUtsav.

While Flipkart will run a campaign to help millions get access to meals, PhonePe will run a campaign on its platform to support meals, stationery kits and gifts for children. ICICI Bank, GiveIndia’s longtime partner on DaanUtsav will also garner the support of their large customer base for various causes through their iMobile phone app in partnership with Nuclei.

Hundreds of millions of customers can now donate to GiveIndia-verified nonprofits through these platforms.

DaanUtsav, India’s week-long festival of giving starting October 2, is a great occasion for brands and corporates to reach out to their customers and provide them with an opportunity to experience the joy of giving back to society.

DaanUtsav is also an opportunity to cultivate the culture of giving among employees and enhance their sense of belonging and collective social responsibility.

GiveIndia CEO Atul Satija said: “Through these alliances, we would like to simplify and accelerate giving at scale. We support these platforms by connecting them with trusted nonprofits and reaching out to millions of their customers to contribute to the causes close to their hearts. DaanUtsav provides a great opportunity to further build a philanthropy ecosystem in India that will help us in our mission of alleviating poverty by enabling the world to give.”

In its 13th year now, DaanUtsav is a festival of philanthropy that propagates the essence of selfless giving. It is India’s biggest and most inclusive celebration of humanity. During DaanUtsav, people perform various acts of kindness by giving their time, material or money in interesting ways to any cause they believe in.

About GiveIndia

GiveIndia exists to alleviate poverty by enabling the world to give. Established in 2000, it is the largest and the most trusted giving platform in India. It enables individuals and organisations to raise and donate funds conveniently to any cause they care about, with offerings including crowdfunding, corporate giving, cause marketing, and philanthropy consulting. GiveIndia’s community of 2M+ donors and 250+ partners have supported 2,200+ verified nonprofits, serving 15M+ people across the country.