Gizmore launches GIZFIT Glow Z smartwatch with 15-day marathon battery

New Delhi, May 25, 2023: Gizmore, one of India’s leading Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear, and Home Audio brands, today announced the launch of its latest ‘Made in India’ smartwatch GIZFIT Glow Z. Featuring a 15-day marathon battery life, this cutting-edge wearable is tailor-made for power users who lead active lifestyles and need a reliable wearable that can effortlessly match their constant on-the-go demands.

The GIZFIT Glow Z is also one of the most affordable smartwatches with an Always-on AMOLED display. It is perfect for users looking to upgrade to a feature-rich AMOLED smartwatch at an entry-level price point.

The GIZFIT Glow Z features a 1.78 inch (4.52 cm) 2.5D Curved HD AMOLED screen with a resolution of 368 x 448 PX and best-in-class 600 NITS Super Brightness. The segment-leading peak brightness makes it easy to check the time, read notifications, and glance at health insights during outdoor activities even in direct sunlight.

“We are excited to add one more feature-packed smartwatch to our growing portfolio of wearables in India. In addition to bringing a premium design and Always-On AMOLED display, the GIZFIT Glow Z offers the best-in-segment battery life of 15 days on a single charge. It is specially designed for power users who don’t want to compromise on performance and features. We are confident that it will be a hit among price-conscious buyers who are looking for a budget-friendly AMOLED smartwatch with a plethora of health and wellness features,” says Sanjay Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder Gizmore.

The USP of the GIZFIT Glow Z is its marathon battery life which can last up to 15 days with normal usage. This is a key benefit for consumers who are constantly on the go and want a wearable that can withstand intensive usage with minimum recharge cycles. The GIZFIT Glow Z also excels in terms of style and durability; thanks to its elegant premium metallic body (IP67 Water Resistant), which beautifully complements the curved AMOLED display. The smartwatch will be available in three color options – Black, Blue, and Burgundy.

Another exciting feature of the GIZFIT Glow Z is its Split Screen functionality, which lets users quickly access frequently used apps, settings, and features by simply swiping right on the home screen. You can also customize the vibrant AMOLED screen with unlimited cloud-based watch faces from the companion smartphone app, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

The smartwatch comes packed with cutting-edge wearable features and will be available on Flipkart and Gizmore’s official website.

Gizmore has established a strong presence in the Indian wearable market by consistently offering high-performance and feature-rich smartwatches at affordable prices. The indigenous brand has recently formed a strategic alliance with Staunch Electronics India and Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) to enhance innovation and deliver superior products to its valued consumers. Through this collaboration, Gizmore aims to manufacture approximately 1.5 million smartwatches in the current fiscal year, further solidifying its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.