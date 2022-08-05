Gizmore launches its first Make in India Gaming smartwatch GIZFIT Ultra…

New Delhi, August 5, 2022: Gizmore, one of India’s leading Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear and home audio brands, today announced the launch of GIZFIT Ultra. Having disrupted the smartwatch segment with affordable premium smartwatches, Gizmore is now ready to revolutionise the space with its new gaming smartwatch GIZFIT Ultra, which will retail exclusively on Flipkart.

Designed keeping in mind the requirements of today’s gaming generation, the GIZFIT Ultra features 1.69-inch HD curve display with 500 nits brightness, which provides excellent sunlight visibility. GIZFIT Ultra packs in a host of health and fitness features, and over 60 sports modes. The features are designed to keep the mind and body fit. GIZFIT Ultra is AI Voice Search-enabled Bluetooth calling smartwatch and is compatible with both Alexa and Apple Siri. It has an IP 68 waterproof certification, making it perfect companion for the current monsoon season.

· Gamer’s delight: Avid gamers will be delighted with GIZFIT Ultra as it is not just a smartwatch. It comes with three pre-installed games. The smartwatch also features a built-in speaker and mic that delivers crystal clear sound quality.

· Ultra Battery: Crafted to delight the customers, GIZFIT Ultra comes with a mammoth battery that can go on for 15 days on a single charge, ensuring that the smartwatch continues delivering unmatchable performance.

· Complete health monitoring system: From monitoring one’s heart to tracking sleep and checking oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) and pulse rate, GIZFIT Ultra can do all this and more. It can track all the popular sporting activities and workouts and even help in keeping a check on the menstrual cycle.

· Efficient multitasker: GIZFIT Ultra has an intelligent split screen that makes it convenient to use by adding shortcut to your frequently used features. One can make a call, listen to music, or track health seamlessly. It also have unique feature of call switch function by which you can switch call from watch to mobile or vice versa.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-founder Gizmore, said, “We are a young and energetic brand that is working towards bringing innovative feature-packed devices to customers. We have delivered many industry-firsts and are delighted to launch GIZFIT Ultra, a comprehensive smartwatch targeted at gaming and fitness enthusiasts. It offers a bouquet of features, and our customers will enjoy wearing this smartwatch. We are confident that GIZFIT Ultra will help us in further strengthening our smartwatch portfolio.”

GIZFIT Ultra will be available in three attractive colour options – Grey, Burgundy and Black. While the MRP of GIZFIT Ultra is Rs 5,999/- it will exclusively retail on Flipkart from August 7, at the best buy price of Rs 1,799. This special price is only for the first four days, after which GIZFIT Ultra will be available for Rs. 2,699. The product listing page is already live, and interested consumers can click the notify button to get notified on when the product goes live.

Gizmore has been rapidly expanding its home audio, personal audio and smart wearable range. It has recently roped in ace cricketer Dinesh Karthik as its brand ambassador and will soon unveil an integrated 360-degree campaign to reach a wider audience.