Gizmore’s Glow Luxe Made In India AMOLED Smartwatch Brings A Premium Smartwatch Experience For Men

New Delhi, October 18, 2022:Gizmore, the leading home-grown Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear and home audio brand, has expanded its smartwatch lineup with the new flagship AMOLED smartwatch, the Gizmore Glow Luxe. The Glow Luxe smartwatch is a Made-In-India Smartwatch that offers a luxurious and premium timepiece look, making for a classic look for men.

The “Classic, Yet Smart” Gizmore Glow Luxe smartwatch comes with a stunning 1.32-inch circular Full Touch HD AMOLED display with 500 NITS of peak brightness with 390 x 390 pix resolution dispaly, ensuring that users can see everything in detail in the brightest of environments. The display is enclosed in a Zync-Alloy casing, which not only enhances the premium look and feel of the Glow Luxe but offers a sturdy as well as lightweight build. There is also IP67 water resistance on the Glow Luxe for enhanced protection which allows users to easily step out in the rain or wear the smartwatch while playing their favourite sport.

Mr Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Director of Gizmore said, “We have been committed to providing world-class products to our users. With Gizmore Glow Luxe, users will not only get a smartwatch that has a premium design but also helps them in maintaining a healthier lifestyle. The smartwatch is equipped with a plethora of health and wellness features like a body temperature sensor which is a must have features these days, 24×7 heart rate measurement, menstrual tracking, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and more than 100 sports modes”.

Along with a 15-day battery backup, the Glow Luxe comes with Bluetooth calling that can be used from the dial. Key features like privacy lock options, a direct menu and sports mode access make it one of the most user-friendly products in the market. The user can also easily browse and listen to music on the watch itself. It also comes with features Voice Assistant to support for Google Assistant and Siri. Users also have the option to completely customise the smartwatch their way as they have the option to choose from over 200 watch faces.

The Gizmore Glow Luxe will be available across offline stores and on Flipkart and Gizmore’s official website (link) from October 18, 2022, at an unbeatable price of Rs 3,499. Luxe will also be available offline through Gizmore’s trusted partners for Rs 3,499 starting October 18, 2022. It comes in leather and steel strap to fit perfectly on your wrist with standard strap length.

Gizmore is a rapidly expanding consumer electronics company that has imbibed the ‘Make in India’ philosophy and has a clear vision for developing affordable premium products for the Indian masses. The home-grown brand recently launched a Bluetooth calling smartwatch – Gizmore Blaze in collaboration with Flipkart. Gizmore has also onboarded Dinesh Karthik as their brand ambassador.