Glad U Came Announces #PayYourInterns Campaign To Encourage Paid Internships

Glad U Came, an award-winning PR and Influencer Marketing Agency based in Mumbai launches the #PayYourInterns campaign, which advocates for an increase in the amount of paid internships across all work sectors. The campaign addresses how paid internships can offer an opportunity to students and help them prepare for the future without having to sacrifice financial stability, especially in the current economy heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Glad U Came believes that everyone who works, including interns, are entitled to get paid, regardless of any prior experience in the field. Although freshers and some hardly even out of college, interns contribute to the total turnover to the establishment they are associated with. Keeping that in mind, the #PayYourInterns campaign sheds light on the fact that a paid position can motivate interns to be more efficient in the organization and achieve better results.

#PayYourInterns is committed to bridging the gap between education and work experience that exists in the formal workspace. It encourages founders and leaders to invest in paid internships to create a more productive and efficient work environment. #PayYourInterns also aims to bridge the gap between the classes who can afford unpaid internships and the ones who cannot.

Internship at GUC

Apart from paying our interns a monthly stipend, GUC also has an Intern of the month programme. Along with presenting our interns with welcome kits and an onboarding token of welcome, Glad U Came prides on including the interns in our weekly staff meetings and brainstorming sessions, as we believe new talent brings in new hope.

Commenting on the launch of #PayYourInterns, Maddie Amrutkar, the Founder and CEO of Glad U Came said, “We want to encourage an ethical way to use interns in the workspace today and believe that the best way to do this is to make every internship a paid internship. This will ensure that students from all economic backgrounds have access to opportunities that help them succeed in the future. If we want to have a competitive workforce in the future, employers need to invest in more paid internships.”

