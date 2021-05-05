Glad U Came bags PR Mandate for RichFeel

Glad U Came, India’s fastest-growing and award-winning PR and Influencer Marketing agency has won the PR mandate for RichFeel, the world’s largest skincare and haircare solutions network. The Mumbai-based PR agency will overlook RichFeel’s media and brand enhancement duties by developing effective communication strategies to increase their public engagement.

Extremely dedicated and committed to creating an effective campaign for your brand, Glad U Came has emerged as one of the youngest and fastest-growing PR firms in India. Agency’s PR-centric strategies ensure a boost in the brand’s visibility. Creating customized and results-driven services are the key components of Glad U Came.

With a mission of helping people look young, live young and lead life young, RichFeel has ventured into personal care products ranging from hair care products like conditioners, masks, serums, shampoos, cleansers to skincare products like face creams and gels, scrubs, soaps, facial kits, toners, etc. The brand provides 100% vegan, cruelty-free natural beauty care products crafted by India’s leading Skin and Hair experts.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr.Apoorva and Dr.Sonal Shah, the founders of RichFeel said, “We have been named ‘India’s most Iconic Brand’ by the Economic Times for our contribution in the field of trichology and now we aim to do the same with our personal care products. We feel that our collaboration with Glad U Came will get us just where we need to be and we are looking forward to a great association.”

On the partnership, Maddie Amrutkar, founder of Glad U Came said, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with RichFeel to promote their cruelty-free, vegan personal care products and hope to achieve path-breaking results by implementing our integrated communication programme that includes strategic media and influencer engagements, and building an influential community for the brand.”