Glad U Came bags the PR and Influencer Marketing mandate for One Minute Saree

Glad U Came, an award-winning boutique agency, has acquired the Public Relations and Influencer Marketing mandate for One Minute Saree, a ready-to-wear saree brand revolutionizing the concept of draping saree. The agency will carry out a creative marketing plan emphasizing celebrity gifting, influencer marketing, and media coverage for the brand. Their objective is to design and manage the brand’s key messaging so that the appropriate audience can be reached. The account was won through a multi-agency pitch.

One Minute Saree solves all of your draping problems with custom-stitched, pre-draped sarees that fit perfectly every time. They use authentic sarees of various materials and workmanship sourced from all over India. They use real sarees to keep the look and feel of a traditional 6-yard saree by offering silk and gold-bordered sarees to sexy sequined net sarees. They keep all of the beautiful aspects of the saree, such as the flow, drape, and pleats, while eliminating all of the hassles, such as pleating, pins, and petticoats.

Commenting on the collaboration, Maddie Amrutkar, Founder of Glad U Came, shared, “We are thrilled to be working with One Minute Saree. We will be providing innovative solutions through an engrossing narrative, which we believe is exactly what the brand requires, especially since it is a unique concept and we want to increase the brand’s visibility. We are excited to get started on this new project.”

Talking about the brand and the collaboration with Glad U Came, Sasha Revankar, Founder of One Minute Saree shared, “We want to make draping sarees easier, especially when it can be done in under a minute. Our strategy is to increase brand visibility, and we are confident that Glad U Came will assist us in this endeavour. We are excited to team up with them.”