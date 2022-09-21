Glad U Came bags the PR Mandate for Lokmat Most Stylish Award 2022

Glad U Came, an award winning PR and Influencer Marketing Agency, has acquired the brand communications mandate for Lokmat Most Stylish Award 2022. The agency is the official PR partner for the award show and their role is to raise awareness and visibility for the upcoming event, as well as to build on the success of the previous editions. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

From bollywood to business, sports to lifestyle, industry to politics, the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards are a byword for glitz, excellence, and outstanding achievement. Every year, Lokmat raises the bar higher, and this year will be an extravaganza of entertainment and glamour. The Lokmat Awards take into account things besides age, gender, or upbringing. They work to celebrate its various manifestations, which influence people, culture, and trends everywhere we look, ranging from youth icons to lifelong achievers.

Commenting on the collaboration with Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022, Maddie Amrutkar, Founder of Glad U Came, shared, “We at Glad U Came are extremely proud to have been chosen as Lokmat’s official PR partner. The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards is the most prestigious fashion award in India, and we are very eager to present a plan for it. For my young and dynamic team, it will be a significant and exciting project to work on.”

Glad U Came recently won the Digital PR agency of the year award and being a multi award winning agency and having a fair share of experience in this field is one of the most trusted agencies in Mumbai.