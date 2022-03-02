Glad U Came partners with Gulco for a Holi campaign #KhushiyaanAapkeRangHumare

~Celebrate Holi after the dark period of the Pandemic with a diversity of colours ~

March 2022:

Glad U Came, an award-winning PR and Influencer Marketing firm has partnered with Gulco, an upcoming Gulal brand that focuses on making products that are made from real flowers and enriched with essential oils. #KhushiyaanAapkeRangHumare aims at promoting the diversity of colours in India after the darkness this country witnessed during the Pandemic.

The past year has been difficult for everyone and Gulco wants to bring the colours back to your life with their Gulals which are made from pure, indegenous and organic ingredients straight from nature. The brand uses essential oils to not only keep your skin safe from the colours but also nourish it in the meantime. They are strong believers of sustainability and all their products are eco-friendly. They have Gulals in various fragrances ranging from Hibiscus to Betel Leaves.

Glad U Came along with Gulco want to eliminate the monotony of everyday life in the pandemic by introducing the colours of diversity into lives. This initiative strives to get people out of the pandemic blues into the colourful Holi spirit while being surrounded by people who you love.

Divya Jain, the Founder of Gulco, shared, “The past years have been extremely difficult for people. Everyone has struggled emotionally, mentally and financially. We could not see our loved ones or celebrate festivals and rituals. This is a new beginning. We want to start this year off with a colourful, bright & enriching Holi. This is what #KhushiyaanAapkeRangHumare is about. We hope that people can celebrate 2022 with a bang with their loved ones while keeping themselves and the environment safe.”

Commenting on #KhushiyaanAapkeRangHumare, Maddie Amrutkar, the Founder of Glad U Came said, “We want to promote unity through diversity through this initiative. These past years have been tough and what is a better way to move past them than with the colourful and bright festival of Holi. We are thrilled to collaborate with Gulco for this campaign and we wish this year we all can play a safe Holi.”