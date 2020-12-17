Glad U Came partners with Mint & Oak on an exciting Christmas campaign

Glad U Came, a leading Influencer Marketing agency partners with Mint & Oak, India’s stylish and quirky socks brand on an exciting Christmas campaign called #HappyFeet.

The campaign aims to spread the joy of Christmas during the ongoing pandemic by gifting your loved ones a box of super fun & cozy socks. Mint & Oak’s newly launched Christmas themed socks make for a great gift that is perfect to get people into the holiday spirit. #HappyFeet campaign is set to spread positivity and embrace the true spirit of the festival.

Glad U Came X Mint & Oak campaign focuses on easing the hassle of finding the perfect Christmas gift. From gathering around the tree on Christmas morning, to Secret Santa games at work, Mint & Oak has you covered with the perfect Christmas socks. It’s time to say goodbye to the same old boring, cliche gifts. Through the #HappyFeet campaign Glad U Came was able to increase Mint & Oak’s brand awareness through social media advertising.

#HappyFeet appealed to a number of Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, stylists and influencers on Instagram from genres like lifestyle, travel, health, beauty, and fashion. Mint & Oak curated special Christmas hampers which included some festive prints along with their limited edition Christmas packaging to make gifting easy breezy.

Commenting on the association, Purvi Modi Monga, the founder of Mint & Oak said, “A lot of things have been difficult this year, but we’ve all been looking forward to cozying up and celebrating Christmas – the perfect time to show people you care. And what better way to show it than by bringing a smile on their face and some warmth to their feet. After all, Christmas is all about giving! “Mint & Oak presents a quirky collection of unique prints that is sure to get you, your friends and family in the Christmas spirit,” concluded Purvi.

Speaking on the campaign, Maddie Amrutkar, the founder of Glad U Came said, “Campaigns run on social media is a highly valued element of any marketing strategy that helps business boost their brand value. Social media networks can help you craft a unique brand voice and style. With the coming season, #HappyFeet campaign is set to drive consumer engagement via social media.”