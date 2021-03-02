Glad U Came Partners With Open Secret On Women’s Day Campaign Called #SecretAdmirer

To mark International Women’s Day, Glad U Came alongside Open Secret, a Mumbai-based gourmet snack startup celebrates the occasion by launching its #SecretAdmirer campaign. Glad U Came X Open Secret campaign, #SecretAdmirer revolves around women appreciating women who inspired them by their positive spirit.

An influencer and celebrity-led social media campaign contributes towards yielding the best results for brands in order to reach your target audience. #SecretAdmirer campaign appealed to a number of celebrities and influencers wherein they wrote the #SecretAdmirer on their palm with the name of the woman they’re talking about on a plain piece of paper/ placards and posted a picture holding it.

The award-winning PR and Influencer Marketing agency alongside Open Secret aims to create an online space for women showcasing gratitude towards other women. The campaign also focuses on women supporting women by showing them true love, respect, and feeling secure.

Commenting on the association, the founder of Open Secret said, “I grew up in a small town in Rajasthan where I saw the gap between the opportunities available for girls and boys. Thankfully my mother thought otherwise while raising my brother and me. While I studied at Harvard business school, I knew I wanted to come back and make a difference. The only way forward for women is to stand by each other. While I cofounded open secret my mission was to empower women (especially mothers) not only with our products but every decision we make. We hired women contractors for our manufacturing, 50% of our staff is women! I believe that we all have the privilege to make a difference and it’s our responsibility to make this world a fairer place!”

Website: https://opensecret.in/

Maddie Amrutkar, Founder of Glad U Came said, “We need to reverse the stereotype that women don’t support other women. With this partnership, we vision of building a global community of strong women who share how women significantly inspire them everyday and help one another succeed.”

Website: https://www.gladucame.in/