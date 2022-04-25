Glad U Came wins Best Celebrity PR Award at the 12th edition of e4m’s IPRCCC

~The agency was honoured for its tireless efforts and received the prestigious accolade~

April 2022:

Glad U Came, a Mumbai-based PR and Influencer Marketing agency wins Best Celebrity PR or PR used for individual image perception at the 12th edition of e4m’s India PR & Corporate Communications Conference 2022. Glad U Came was nominated for the category alongside other leading agencies from the country. Being the pioneers of Celebrity Gifting Services the agency has done some impeccable work in the industry with some of the best brands in the country.

Glad U Came was founded by Maddie Amrutkar in the year 2015 and specialises in Public Relations, Influencer Marketing, and Celebrity Gifting. With a dedicated and hardworking team, this is not the agency’s first achievement; having won numerous awards over the years, Maddie has grown this agency from the ground up and it has come a long way.

Mr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, MP – Rajya Sabha, and Chairman of the Indian Council for Cultural Relation was the keynote speaker. The event was a major success, with a bigger turnout and a number of additional well-known speakers discussing the industry and giving their perspectives.

Maddie has formed strong bonds with Bollywood celebrities and the media during his journey. He has been instrumental in propelling the company’s expansion, maximising operational excellence, and delivering financial excellence. The agency has successfully worked on brands like FabIndia, The Body Shop, Future Group brands, Revlon India, Cover Story, KALKI, Skinkraft, Lotus Herbals, and Juicy Chemistry among others.

Speaking about the event and the award the agency won, Maddie Amrutkar, Founder of Glad U Came, shared, “It was an honour to be on stage to accept this award and be recognized for our efforts. After attending all of the digital events during the pandemic, I was overjoyed to be present at the IPRCCC’s 12th edition. This is a huge accomplishment for me and my team because it gives me immense pleasure and motivates me to work even harder in the future.”