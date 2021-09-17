Glad U Came wins Communications Mandate for Tarbull

Glad U Came, India’s fastest growing and award-winning PR Agency has won the PR Mandate for Tarbull, a premium lifestyle electronics brand. The Mumbai based PR Agency will work on the integrated communication strategies for Tarbull with advanced PR outlook to increase their brand awareness and reach. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Known for its cohesive network across the whole country and abundant relationships with eminent media platforms, Glad U Came has emerged as one of the most trusted PR agencies in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Its scope of work includes building a strategic framework by establishing the brand’s core values that defines it globally.

With an objective to facilitate its customers with ‘more’ in terms of audio quality, playback time and seamless music, Tarbull provides a wide and classic range of innovative audio products that are designed to give great audio and music experience to their customers. It recently launched the “World’s First Bluetooth Neckband with In-built Songs” and is currently in the midst of launching an innovative lineup of audio products for children.

Commenting on the appointment, Dinkar Pathak, founder of Tarbull said, “We aim to make Tarbull the most sought out brand in the Audio technology space. Our brand ethos of “Made of More” exists because we believe that the consumers deserve more. We aim to disrupt the market by launching ‘First to the World’ & ‘Industry leading’ products across categories. Glad U Came is a young vibrant team, driven by passion, out of the box thinking and strong relationships. We are excited to partner with them on our journey.”

On the partnership, Maddie Amrutkar, founder of Glad U Came said, “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Tarbull as their lineup of innovative products surely promises to disrupt existing value propositions in the audio space. We hope to achieve path-breaking results by implementing our integrated communication program that includes strategic media and influencer engagements, and building an influential community for the brand.”