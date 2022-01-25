Glad U Came wins PR Mandate for Huedee

January 2022:-

Glad U Came, a leading PR and Influencer Marketing Agency has been awarded with the PR Mandate for Huedee, India’s First Exclusive Tie-Dye brand. The Mumbai-based agency’s result oriented team will be handling brand enhancement and Influencer engagement for the brand.

Glad U Came has emerged as one of the most trusted public relations firms in Mumbai, Maharashtra, as a result of its consistent efforts to cultivate relationships across prestigious media platforms. Glad U Came takes pride in its solution-oriented approach and consistently delivers more than what was promised through carefully curated PR campaigns.

Huedee is a luxury apparel brand catering to the high demand of tie-dye since 2019. With expert craftsmanship to high quality fabrics, they aim to spread the culture of free spirit to one and all. Huedee tailors it’s apparels with a signature handmade process and graces it with quality colours to give you the best merchandise. Their exceptional quality clubbed with modern tie-dye design is making it a crowd favourite from day one.

Commenting on this collaboration, Yash Agarwal and Ahana Chauhan, Founders of Huedee, said, We at Huedee aim to spread this culture of free-spirit through our modern yet timeless unisex apparels. We are elated to be on-board with Glad U Came as we are very impressed with their PR strategies and their focused approach to all aspects of public relations. We believe that this collaboration will go a long way toward making a significant impact in the market and achieving the desired results for the brand.”

Speaking about the association, Maddie Amrutkar, Founder of Glad U Came, said, “As India’s fastest growing public relations firm, our mission is to provide the finest to the brand and spread its ideology through our sheer communication strategies. Our young, dynamic, and agile team’s synergies match Huedee’s which is an added plus point. We look forward to create some amazing campaigns for Huedee and I am confident that together we can fuel Huedee’s ambition to spread the free-spirit culture.”