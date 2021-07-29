Glad U Came wins PR Mandate for Indulgeo Essentials

July 2021:

Glad U Came, a leading PR and Influencer Marketing Agency has been awarded with the PR Mandate for Indulgeo Essentials, a luxury organic skincare and haircare brand. The Mumbai-based agency’s result oriented team will be handling brand enhancement and Influencer engagement for the brand.

Glad U Came is known for combining its expertise in media relations and significant knowledge of the industry. The agency’s key responsibilities will include strategic counselling and planning, integrated communication programme that includes strategic media and influencer engagements, and building an influential community for the brand.

Indulgeo Essentials is a homegrown, luxury organic skincare and haircare brand, where ‘luxury’ means an unwavering dedication to using the highest quality ingredients collected from all over India and painstakingly experimenting with products until the perfect blend is created and by the word ‘organic’ they feel a sense of responsibility towards society to provide them the products which are 100% botanical. The brand has taken skincare one step further by combining the most natural ingredients with techniques used and trusted for many years now.

Commenting on this collaboration, Supriya Malik, Founder of Indulgeo Essentials, said, “The goal of Indulgeo Essentials is to provide effective solutions for concerns like alopecia, acne, hairfall, pigmentation and many more skin and hair related hassles with the purest and natural ingredients. In this journey of spreading awareness and providing efficacious solutions, we have held the hand of Glad U Came to convey our ideas to the world and we are sure that this collaboration will give better results than expected.”

Sharing his thoughts on this collaboration, Maddie Amrutkar, Founder of Glad U Came said, “As we are India’s fastest growing PR Agency, our mission is to provide the best of the best to the brand and spread its ideology with our sheer communication strategies. Collaborating with an authentic brand like Indulgeo Essentials will be proved as one of the most fruitful events for both of the organizations. “