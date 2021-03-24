Glad U Came wins PR mandate for Nano Veda

Glad U Came, a leading PR and Influencer Marketing agency has been awarded the PR mandate for Nano Veda, a technology driven Ayurveda supplement brand. The Mumbai-based agency’s dedicated Public Relations team will be handling brand enhancement and influencer engagement for the brand.

Glad U Came is known for combining its extrinsic knowledge of the industry and top-notch media relations. The agency’s key responsibilities will include strategic counselling and planning, integrated communication programme that includes strategic media and influencer engagements, and building an influential community for the brand.







Nano Veda, a technology-driven Ayurveda supplement brand specializes in organic and plant-based products that are availed in the form of strips. Providing a holistic approach towards health, Nano Veda aims to eradicate the hassle of conventional supplements through pills or syrups without falling prey to any technology-driven methods. Nano Veda, a brand of Euro Alliance SA has its Headquarter out in Switzerland. It’s available here in Swiss and EU through e-shop www.nanoveda.ch

Commenting on the partnership, Rakshit Mehta, the founder of NanoVeda said, “With the breadth and depth of Glad U Came expertise in handling cross category clients and brand image for various brands, we are confident about their ability to deliver strategic communications that align with our business objectives.”

On winning the mandate, Maddie Amrutkar, founder of Glad U Came said, “Nano Veda is a unique nutritious Ayurveda supplement brand and we are honored with this immense responsibility. Our primary objective includes strategic planning along with media and influencer engagement to introduce the brand to its audience. We are looking forward to an exhilarating journey with the brand.”