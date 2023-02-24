Gladful bags 3-shark deal worth Rs 50 lakh at Shark Tank

A food and beverages startup, Gladful with a vision to change the course of health and nutrition for Indian children & families aims to build a 500-crore functional food brand in India by 2026

India, February 2023: Gladful, a Jaipur-based startup, well-positioned to become an iconic family & child nutrition brand in India, has received a Rs 50 lakh investment in the second season of the well-known business reality show Shark Tank India from “sharks” Aman Gupta, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar. The sharks loved the products and agreed to the prevailing protein deficiency in India. The business accepted the joint offer for 3.5% of the equity.

In India, more than 73% of the urban population lacks enough protein and the majority of protein brands target the health-committed gym-goers which causes protein deficiency to afflict typical families with children for whom there are no options on the shelves.

Gladful, founded by two siblings – Ms. Parul Sharma and Mr. Manu Sharma, aims to bridge the prevailing nutritional gap and provide protein to Indian families by creating a portfolio of easy-to-consume foods which are high in this macronutrient and making school tiffin boxes, early morning meals healthier and easier with highly distinctive protein pre-sprouted mixes, protein cookies, and dates & nut-based desserts.

This FMCG brand, backed by Antler India, Huddle, Shiprocket, and Angel investors such as Shantanu Deshpande (Bombay Shaving), Ankita Vasisht (Strongher Ventures), Pawan Nanda (Winzo Games), aims to cross 15 crores in FY23 with its key offerings (high protein & fiber versions of foods) along with distribution expansion into quick commerce as consumers increasingly want proximity to their favorite foods. The duo started with 3 SKUs and currently has 14 SKUs in 3 categories, all of which claim a serving of 4–8g of protein which is roughly 25% of an 8-year-old’s requirement. In addition, they plan to launch 1 new category in the protein breakfast range.

“Gladful was an epiphany that arose from a personal pain point. We are committed to build a brand where nutrition and taste could co-exist. Gladful is poised for exponential growth and becoming the quintessential family & child nutrition brand in India with its solid growth trajectory, functional economics, and influential investors.”, says Parul Sharma, Co-Founder of Gladful.

This FSSAI-approved brand incorporates superfoods like sprouts, amaranth, millets, peas, brown rice, and lobia into its distinctive offerings. Gladful is concentrating on developing wholesome, protein-rich foods for families. Their goal is to create high-protein and high-fiber versions of dishes that are currently seen on Indian dinner tables for everyone, not just athletes.