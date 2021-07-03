Glamly.com has launched first-ever ‘The Glam Sale’ which provides lucrative offers and discounts on men, women and kids fashion wear

Gurugram: An exclusive online clothing shopping website Glamly.com has announced the first-ever sale starting 2nd July 2021 featuring bespoke brands and their collections, namely, Madame, M Secret, and Camla. The first of its kind sale on Glamly.com provide lucrative offers and discounts on men, women and kids fashion wear giving its customers a unique chance to purchase their favourite products at exciting prices. Ahead of the sale event, the website provided an opportunity to avail an additional 10% off by pre-registering on glamly.com giving consumers a unique chance to pre-book some of their favourite products and build their shopping cart. The sale offers a huge up to 70% discount and an additional offer of Rs. 200 for referrals. The referral amount can be claimed at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000 or more after the referred customer makes a purchase.

In addition to the offers and discounts, the brand has organised a contest where participants can upload pictures on their social media handle and stand a chance to win a surprise gift. More information on the exciting chance to grab this deal can be found on https://www.glamly.com/

Commenting on the first of its kind sale, Mr Akhil Jain, Executive Director- Madame said, “We are extremely excited to announce the first-ever sale on our exclusive online platform glamly.com. This is an opportunity for us to reach millions of customers across the country and envision this to accelerate our customer base. With our attractive discounts and offers, we aim to help our customers find everything they need and deliver it safely to them.”

Glamly’s range of clothing during the sale for men and women include stylish and comfortable clothing that will help the consumers keep up with the fashion trend. With a no-compromise policy, Glamly.com is designed to provide quality content that not only showcases the latest trends but also display elements of relaxation and fun which help the customer to connect with the brand online too.

Shalvi Govil, Business Manager, E-Commerce division, Madame, added, “It is now a fast-moving trend to host a sale on e-commerce platforms and I am glad that we decided to do it at the right time. Now more than ever, people are more interested in buying things that are available at a discounted price with exciting offers yet not compromising on the quality. Such discounts and offers always attract customers in making a purchase decision. We are confident that this sale will not only be a success but also add in many new customers to our list.”

Madame’s digital presence elevated the business revenue to 8% from the previous 2%. The tier 2 and 3 cities were major contributors to the increase in online sales. The progressive customer traction on the website led to a facelift of the existing platform and its supporting features.

Request you to kindly publish it on your esteem portal. If you would like to interact with the spokesperson of the company, would be glad to arrange an interaction.