Glamm Up Your Eye Makeup With The Newly Launched ‘Wonder Glide Gel Eyeliner’ by MyGlamm

New Delhi, 18 January 2023: It’s time to upgrade your eye makeup game with an ultra-precise gel eyeliner in a gorgeous matte finish that glides on effortlessly and stays put for up to 12 hours. The newly launched Wonder Glide Gel Eyeliner by MyGlamm does all that and more. Available in stunning black and brown, the ultra-pigmented Wonder Glide Gel Eyeliner comes in an easy-to-use twist-up pencil with a smudge-proof, water-resistant, and quick-drying formula. Elegant lines or dramatic eyes, create as many eye makeup looks as you want with the Wonder Glide Gel Eyeliner.

Talking about the launch, Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Beauty & FMCG Brands, Good Glamm Group said, “Everyone needs a trustworthy eyeliner in their makeup kit. The new Wonder Glide Gel Eyeliner by MyGlamm is just that! Smudge-proof, smooth, retractable, precise and long-lasting, the eyeliner is wonderful to use. It can be used as an eyeliner or a kajal, keeping in mind that every MyGlamm product is made for the multitasking woman. What’s even better is that it’s free of harmful nanoparticles and chemicals, so it doesn’t irritate the eyes.”

Ultra-smooth and precise, the eyeliner doubles up as a kajal. The shade Shadow (black) is the perfect noir to create defined, bold eyes; while Earth (brown) is a medium espresso hue that beautifully lends itself to a softer eye makeup look. With a rich color pay-off, the Wonder Glide Gel Eyeliner is a reliable must-have in every makeup kit. Easy on the eyes, the product does not contain any harmful nano ingredients or chemicals. Like every MyGlamm product, it is cruelty-free, paraben-free, mineral-oil free, SLS-free, and vegan.

Shade: Earth (Brown)

Earth, a medium espresso hue for a softer, more au naturel eye makeup look.

Net Weight: 0.3g

Shade: Shadow (Black)

Shadow, the perfect noir shade that’s made for every occasion.

