Glamour rule the ramp during Mr & Miss India Super Model 2021

Bengaluru based ‘Indian Film Makers’, a reputed acting and modeling institute hosts this much-celebrated event

Bengaluru, August 22: The ramp set up at a private hotel in the city came alive with colour and a heavy dose of style during the Mr & Miss India Super Model 2021.

After a brief lull due to covid-19 pandemic, passionate models from the state walked on the ramp with great zeal and enthusiasm during the Mr & Miss India Super Model 2021organised by Indian Film Makers Acting and modeling institute, a renowned film and modeling production house.

Umesh Banakar, Vice president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Anantharaj, noted film director, Gargi Sen, International Beauty Pageant winner, Eshaana, actress and K Shivakumar, Chitthara Managing director were the guests of the events that brought alive glamour on stage.

Models showcased their best attitude and confidence on the stage to win the crown while many were satisfied with sub-titles.

The show was organized as part of its rigorous programs to transform aspiring actors and models into career professionals, says J N Ravi, Managing Director of IFM Acting and modeling institute who is the show director and organizer of the event.

Realizing the need of a reliable platform for the young and the enthusiastic talents to explore their potential and also work towards their strengths and weaknesses, Indian Film Makers was established.

“Since its inception in 1995 has organized more than 500 shows across the country and has introduced hundreds of actors, heroes, and heroines in South and Bollywood industry. Many of our models have been part of noted reality shows including the recent Big Boss season 8 where Divya Suresh from our institute was part of,” he said.

The institute has become a synonym in providing the best training to enrich, engage, and educate the community through its rigorous training programme and ensure a holistic, comprehensive and unique process of discovery that will both excite and enhance the aspirants and is working tirelessly creating a steady stream of stars.

Anika 2nd Runner-up (Left side)

Siri Ramesh Winner (Centre)

Tejaswini 1st Runner-up (Right side)

Yathish, 2nd Runner-up (Left side)

Saqlain, Winner (Centre)

Sanjay Gowda, 1st Runner-up (Right side)