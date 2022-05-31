Glamyo Health, a healthcare brand to double its employee strength

New Delhi, May 2022: Glamyo Health, a healthcare brand operating in the fields of elective and cosmetic surgeries, has announced to increase its employee strength to 2X within the next six months. Currently, the healthcare brand has a total employee strength of 300 and with the fresh enrollment, the number is likely to cross the mark of 600.

Glamyo Health recently announced the ambitious targets for the fiscal FY 22-23 including reaching a milestone figure of Annualised Run-Rate of USD 80M. To accelerate the same the company is streamlining and strengthening its workforce which will bring new skillsets and energy to enable the strategies.

With a vision to change the healthcare scenario in India by providing the best medical care, the brand looks forward to onboarding candidates across multiple departments. The recruitment drive will include maximizing the strength of Business Development Manager (BDM) and building the dedicated teams across various other departments including Central Operations, HR, and support.

Most of the hiring will be for the NCR location where the brand is headquartered.

“We aspire to make Glamyo health as India’s No.1 healthcare company and as we move ahead, we would need to strengthen the team. We are growing 20% every month, and with the rigorous expansion on cards, we are on a lookout for a lot of talent. In the current times when many startups are laying off, we are aggressively hiring quality talent and looking to support deserving professionals,” said Mr. Archit Garg, Co-founder of Glamyo Health. “Healthcare sector gained a lot of attention from entrepreneur post COVID-19 who identified the gaps and took the leap of faith to fix the crippled system. This is just the beginning, and as we move forward, we seek people who can join us and understand the vision. Since this is about larger picture, we seek aspirants who would be in the journey for a longer stint,” Dr. Preet Pal Thakur, Co-founder of Glamyo Health.

The brand in a short span of time, has successfully reached and worked with 350+ hospitals, treating over 1 Lakh+ patients pan India. Glamyo Health has also increased its marketing budgets to push its expansion and achieve the target of scaling from 16 cities to 45+ cities .