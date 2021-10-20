Glamyo Health announces the new brand ambassador-Rajat Kapoor

New Delhi: Glamyo Health, an Asset Light healthcare startup operating in the field of elective surgeries, has announced Rajat Kapoor, the Indian Bollywood actor, and director, as the brand ambassador. The celebrity will feature across online campaigns of the brand that are aimed at generating awareness around elective surgeries. The new digital campaign featuring Mr. Rajat Kapoor will be executed across OTTs and other digital platforms.

Rajat Kapoor will feature in the immediate digital campaigns for the brand. The entire concept for the digital campaigns revolves around the offerings of Glamyo health to ensure a hasslefree surgical experience for the patients

“This is an initiative taken with an aim to inform the society at large about the inefficiency of the existing Healthcare delivery in India. At Glamyo Health we are keeping the patient at the centre -by offering the best and experienced surgeons, the latest advanced technology, hassle-free admission and discharge, insurance approvals, no hidden charges and zero cost EMI. In order to communicate this we selected Rajat Kapoor, an actor who signifies trust and appeals to the aspirational middle class of India ” said Dr Preet Pal, Co-founder, Glamyo Healthcare.

“Since the beginning of our brand in 2019, with this vision, we have a plan to scale from 10 cities to 30 + cities and work with 600 + hospitals, 400 + surgeons in the next 2 years and aim to touch the lives of 100,000 plus patients. Our new campaign “Surgery ka Naya address” featuring Rajat Kapoor has a mission to reach out to a greater number of patients, his presence will definitely have a huge impact on the brand and will build the trust of the patients. He is a very respectable personality in the industry and can prompt people to consider him better. It has been a pleasure working with him, and we look forward to a stronger association,” said Mr. Archit Garg, Co-founder, Glamyo Health.

The announcement comes after the recent USD 3mn worth fundraise at the brand. The startup had recently announced witnessing a CAGR of approx. 35% in the last 18 months, and aggressive expansion and marketing plans.