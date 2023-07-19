Gleneagles Global Health City Organises Mental Wellness Session and Basic Life Support Training to Police Personnel in Chennai

Chennai, July 19th, 2023: Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC), a leading healthcare institution known for its excellence in providing comprehensive medical services in Chennai, has organized a week-long mental wellness session tailored specifically for the police force, as well as basic life support training for law enforcement professionals, in collaboration with Tambaram Police Commissionerate. The session was inaugurated today by Dr. A Amalraj, I.P.S. Commissioner of Police, Tambaram Police Commissionerate, in the presence of Dr. Alok Khullar, CEO, of Gleneagles Global Health City.

The mental wellness session is headed by Dr. Siddhika Ayyer, Consultant – Psychiatrist, GGHC. Dr. Siddhika provided valuable insights, strategies, and resources to help police personnel effectively manage stress, build resilience, and promote overall mental well-being. The Basic Life Support Training was spearheaded by Dr. Sriram R, HOD & Sr Consultant, Department of Accidents and Emergency, provided hands-on learning of Basic Life Support, Common Medical Emergencies on the road, CPR, Rescue Techniques, etc., displaying their commitment to serving and saving the lives of people. Around 700 police personnel from different police stations attached to Tambaram Commissionerate will undergo the week-long wellness session and get basic life support training.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Alok Khullar, CEO, of Gleneagles Global Health City, said, “We are honored to collaborate with the Tambaram Police Commissionerate to offer this mental wellness session for our valued police personnel. They selflessly dedicate their lives to ensuring the safety and security of our community, often at the expense of their own well-being. Through this initiative, we hope to provide them with the support they need to navigate the challenges of their profession and maintain optimal mental health.”

The first responders to a road accident are usually police officers, and they are the unsung heroes during most medical emergencies on the road. It is therefore imperative that every citizen in the city, particularly police officers, receive basic life-support training so that they can provide first aid and save lives before medical experts arrive added, Dr. Alok