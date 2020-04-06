Glenmark pledges support for 10,000 meals for daily wage earners

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the health and livelihoods of Indian communities, Glenmark Foundation, the CSR arm of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals,along with its local NGO partner SpandanSamajSevaSamiti, has announcedsupport for vulnerable women and children in the Korku Tribe of Khalwa Block in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

This emergency relief work comprises delivery of food baskets of essential goods such as rice, pulses, edible oil and soap. The food baskets will be provided twice during the next two months, through the mobile health van “Health on Wheels”. The van will also caution local communities of the need for social distancing and significance of personal hygiene. Glenmark Foundation and its NGO partner has received confirmation of support from the district administration and the Anganwadis, the Sarpanch and ASHA workers in the region will be assisting in this process.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ram Kapratwar, VP & Site Head, Formulation Operations, at Glenmark Indore, said, “The ongoing pandemic is posing a formidable challenge for families and communities in remote villages of the country. Many of these families lack the resources to buy even the most basic essentials. Added to this are the many breaks in supply chains, which cause a serious shortage of essential commodities. We hope that our support will help us make a difference to these families and address some of their most pressing challenges.”

He went on to explain that this group includes a significant number of undernourished children, and women who fall under the ‘high risk pregnancy’ bracket. These underlying conditions make them more susceptible to infections such as COVID-19. Good diet and personal hygiene play a big role in minimizing these risks, both of which Glenmark Foundation plans to address through this initiative.

In addition to this, Glenmark Indore team are teaming up with local administration and has pledged 10,000 meals for daily wage earners and other needy groups in the region of Indore.