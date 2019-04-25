Glimpses from KYDZADDA 5th Year Anniversary Celebration

Bangalore’s first Indoor Kids Play area KydzAdaa celebrated their 5th anniversary recently. Kydzadda has been conceptualized by Deepti Mahesh few years ago. It stands as one of the biggest Indoor play centers in Bangalore offering unique, exciting and hygienic 10000sq ft of play area, café, library, party hall(s), activities and more! And Hvave two center in Banashankari and Bannergatta Road Bangalore.

The recent celebration had more than 80 Kids attendees along with parents. Where they we offered interesting games such as snake and ladder, fish ball, Gun Shooting, Archery, Ring games and much more. The event also had Afro Drum Circle where the band taught kids Drum Jamming in a fun way.