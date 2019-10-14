Glion’s student-operated gastronomic restaurant Le Bellevue awarded 16 Gault Millau points

Glion Institute of Higher Education, a world-leading hospitality management institution, opened its student-operated gastronomic restaurant Le Bellevue in March 2018, which received 15 points in the Gault Millau Guide Switzerland last year, after only six months of operation. Today’s edition of the renowned guide renewed its praise and awarded 16 points to the unique restaurant perched above Montreux, Switzerland.

The guidebook describes the Bellevue as “undeniably one of the most beautiful restaurants of the country,” with a “modern and elegant décor.”

Set in a warm Belle Époque atmosphere with breath-taking views of Lake Geneva and the Alps, the restaurant is named after the iconic hotel originally located in the 19th century building. The restaurant was carefully renovated in 2018 to integrate the spectacular and unobstructed view, while conserving all historic elements of the old Bellevue room which is protected as a listed monument.

The review praises the style and character of the cuisine, emphasizing the anthology of dishes and the expertise of its teaching staff: Dominique Toulousy led the Bellevue and a two-star Michelin restaurant for over 20 years and retired last summer, handing over to David Alessandria, holder of the Prix Prosper Montagné and Mickael Marini, under the guidance of Benoît Carcenat, culinary arts director for Sommet Education and Meilleur Ouvrier de France 2015 (MOF) in cuisine who served over 10 years as sous chef at the Hôtel de Ville in Crissier.

Under the guidance of these experts and in groups of up to 15, first-semester students spend two weeks immersed in culinary roles and two weeks immersed in service roles at Le Bellevue. This low student-instructor ratio and personalised learning approach enables students, often with no prior experience, to operate a 16 points Gault Millau restaurant.

“This recognition is a testimony to the excellence of our culinary and service expertise, and a reflection of our commitment to providing students with an exceptional learning experience,” said Georgette Davey, Glion’s Managing Director.

The Gault Millau restaurant guide was founded in France in 1965. Today, qualified reviewers evaluate more than 10,000 restaurants and hotels every year across thirteen countries.