On December 10th, iMARS Communications and the Russian Public Relations Association (RPRA) are holding the Global-10 PR Summit – the final event within the series of 2020 International PR Weeks conferences organized by iMARS and RPRA.

Top PR-experts from 10 countries of the world will share their practice and analyze big market players in their regions, such as China, the USA, Canada, Brazil, and Europe, to find the answer to a question, which bewilders the PR community in many countries – digitalization of PR function.

“The growing role of PR has been discussed and praised during the pandemic: we were focused on putting down the fires of public crises, worked at updating sustainable development strategies, protecting reputation, changing the whole process of management of external and internal communications, etc. Great work! We gained the considerable trust of business towards PR function! Nevertheless, soon this war will be over, and we will live in a new environment, completely changed by the COVID-driven digital revolution. Are we technologically ready now to offer business such solutions and instruments of PR communications, which would let us bring together business and its target audiences quickly and efficiently?” said Elena Groznaya, Senior Partner of iMARS, Member of the RPRA Executive Council.

What should a PR specialist do within the nearest 2-3 years to keep his positions in corporations and to strengthen his role in business, if all the newest digital instruments of interaction with target audiences are now in the disposal of marketing, serving mainly for increasing sales, but not in PR?

Key points of discussion:

– Newest digital “armory” for PR:

Possibility and necessity of using the newest instruments of digital marketing to solve such typical PR tasks, as working on the goals of sustainable development strategy, promotion of a companies’ corporate values or communications with local communities:

– Examples of using of AI for PR needs

– CRM and big data for PR: how can we use it to ease our lives?

– Voice assistants/virtual assistants

– Newest tools of online advertising: can we integrate or adapt them for PR tasks?

– PR vs Marketing: who should correct communication mistakes:

A wide range of digital solutions allows marketing, with just one click, to very quickly and very loudly “mess nationwide,” provoking severe reputational risks.

– Does PR have the same practical, fast, and large-scale tools to stop the crisis?

– Is there parity between the two functions in managing the communication process, and is it possible in principle?