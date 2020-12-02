Global animal nutrition major, Trouw Nutrition, foray into India with a state-of-the-art facility in Telangana

Hyderabad: Trouw Nutrition – a Netherland based Nutreco company, announced its maiden manufacturing foray in India with a state-of-the-art production facility at Jadcherla near Hyderabad, today. Nutreco, through its two reputed brands, Trouw Nutrition and Skretting, is a global leader in animal and aqua nutrition, bringing innovative feed additives, premixes and nutritional services. It is the animal nutrition division of the 125-year-old Dutch family-owned SHV Holdings. SHV has interests in energy, retail, heavy engineering and investments and clocked sales of €19.2 billion in 2019, from its global operations.

The facility has high-end technology designed to deliver superior quality premix for customers in South Asia. The 20,000 MT modern plant will primarily produce vitamins, mineral premixes, mineral blends and feed safety solutions for all species. The company’s unique ‘Nutrace’ programme, a food safety and quality initiative of Nutreco, ensures end-to-end quality and traceability, with added emphasis on feed-to-food safety. The entire manufacturing process is automated right from raw material handling to bagging at the plant so that the final product is completely untouched by hands. The unit will cater to the market needs of the entire South Asia and is expected to clock full capacity utilisation by 2025.

This production facility enables us to contribute our bit to the prestigious – Atmanirbhar Bharat – Make in India initiative, while simultaneously improving the efficiencies with lesser turnaround time and better customizations as per customer’s needs. Telangana was an apt choice considering its easy accessibility and being an investor-friendly state. Even from a market perspective, it’s a major poultry and aqua belt with logistical access to good ports, says Dr Saurabh Shekhar, Managing Director – South Asia, Nutreco.

Trouw Nutrition is currently present in over 175 locations globally with 70+ manufacturing facilities. It caters to the entire value chain of livestock business, with product mix encompassing feed additives, premixes, feed, meat processing, farm minerals, milk replacers and pet food. Nutreco started its operations in India in 2013 and has aggressively ramped up operations since 2017 to expand the footprint in the South Asian markets.

Asia and India are key to achieving our mission of Feeding the Future. We already have plants in Japan, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar, to strengthen our presence in Asia. Establishing a state-of-the-art production facility at Jadcherla, Hyderabad is our way of reinforcing commitment to South Asia and Indian markets. This is just the beginning in our long voyage to gain a strong foothold here, says Mr. Jurriën Zandbergen, Managing Director, Nutreco, Asia.

Nutreco has both organic and inorganic growth plans to expand its footprints in South Asia. Though currently the company’s thrust is on B2B segment, the next steps are to foray into B2F segment. NuFrontiers, the investment arm of Nutreco, has invested strategically in start-ups globally, including the Internet of Things (IoT) enterprise, Eruvaka in India for innovations in aquaculture. These initiatives will leverage the strengths, streamline long-term strategies and position the Company firmly to take on the challenges ahead in the animal and aqua production domain.

In India, the facility allows us to aggressively diversify and cater to all species like poultry, dairy, aqua and pets. Our initiatives will remain focused to provide responsible, cost-effective solutions to our customers and progressive farmers, says Dr. Saurabh Shekhar.

Trouw is adopting a seamless integrated solution approach in India by focusing on innovative technologies like Mycomaster, NutriOpt On-site Adviser (NOA), along with a dedicated Customer Service Laboratory, MasterLab at Hyderabad. The digital platform, NutriOpt On-site Adviser (NOA), helps in accurate nutrient analysis to achieve precision nutrition goals of farmers and feed millers, while Mycomaster provides quick analysis of mycotoxins to enable quick decision making by customers. MasterLab, which is the largest chain of customer service laboratories in animal nutrition industry, conducts varied analytical assays for complete feed, raw materials and water, using state-of-the-art equipment, modern techniques and highly qualified laboratory technicians.

Being an integrated solution provider, we have a combination of Products, Services, People and Models for the major challenges being faced by livestock industry today, like responsible usage of antibiotics, feed safety, mycotoxin and Salmonella challenge and optimum mineral nutrition to increase animal productivity and help farmers double their income. Our expertise of 90 years and continuous strive for innovation and research combined with customer-centricity helps us to bring practical solutions for our customers, adds Mr Jurriën Zandbergen.

About Trouw Nutrition

Trouw Nutrition is the global leader in innovative feed additives, premixes and nutritional services for the animal nutrition industry. We provide products, models and services to boost productivity and support animal health through all life stages. With unique, species-specific solutions, Trouw Nutrition has been meeting the needs of farmers and home-mixers, feed producers, integrators and distributors since 1931. We make it our business to understand the true challenges being faced by farmers and integrators in the animal nutrition industry. Innovation, research and collaboration drives our commitment for sustainable nutritional solutions.

Trouw Nutrition is a part of Nutreco company, the animal nutrition division of SHV. SHV based in Utrecht, the Netherlands has a wide range of operations and presence in 52 countries with more than 60,000 employees and a net sale of € 19.2 billion.