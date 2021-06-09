Global Automotive Supplier Sona Comstar IPO to open on June 14, 2021, closes on June 16, 2021

Gurugram, June 9, 2021: Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited, one of India’s leading automotive technology companies, is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs. The bid/offer period in relation to its initial public offering of Equity Shares (the “Offer”) will open on Monday, June 14, 2021 and close on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The price band for the Offer has been determined at Rs. 285 – Rs. 291 per Equity Share. The Company and the Selling Shareholder have, in consultation with the book running lead managers to the Offer (the “BRLMs”), considered participation by Anchor Investors, which participation shall be one Working Day prior to the bid/offer opening Date, i.e. Friday, June 11, 2021.

The total Offer size is up to Rs. 5,550 crores with a fresh issuance of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs.300 crores and an offer for sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 5,250 crores, by the Selling Shareholder, namely, Singapore VII Topco III Pte. Ltd. The Company intends to utilize the proceeds from the fresh issue to repay/prepay approximately Rs. 241.12 crores of its identified borrowings, besides general corporate purposes.

The company is a leading supplier to the fast-growing global Electric Vehicle (EV) markets and derived 13.8% revenue from the Battery EV market and 26.7% from the Micro Hybrid / Hybrid market in FY21. Its global market share of BEV differential assemblies in calendar year 2020 was 8.7%. The company is among the top ten players globally in the differential bevel gear market and in the starter motor market on the basis of respective volumes supplied to its end segments in calendar year 2020 and has been gaining global market share across products. According to the Ricardo Report, it serves 6 of the top 10 global PV OEMs, 3 out of top 10 global CV OEMs and 7 out of top 8 global tractor OEMs by volumes. The company has strong R&D, engineering and technological capabilities in precision forging, mechanical and electrical systems, as well as base and application software development. It is diversified across geographies, products, vehicle segments and customers. According to the Crisil Report, the company has the highest operating EBITDA margin, PAT margin, ROCE and ROE in FY20 as compared to top 10 listed auto component manufacturers in India by market capitalization and has consistently delivered more than 26% EBITDA margin and more than 35% average ROE each year over FY19-21. Its operating income growth over FY16-20 has exceeded the average of the same peer set.

The Offer is being made in terms of Rule 19(2)(b) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957, as amended, read with Regulation 31 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations. The Offer is being made in accordance with Regulation 6(2) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, through the Book Building Process wherein not less than 75% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to qualified institutional buyers, not more than 15% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to non-institutional bidders and not more than 10% of the Offer shall be available for allocation to retail individual bidders.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, JM Financial Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited are the BRLMs to the Offer.

About Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited is one of India’s leading automotive technology companies, designing, manufacturing and supplying highly engineered, mission critical automotive systems and components such as differential assemblies, differential gears, conventional and micro-hybrid starter motors, BSG systems, EV traction motors (BLDC and PMSM) and motor control units to automotive OEMs across US, Europe, India and China, for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments.